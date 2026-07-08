Applications available for Master Gardener training

Those interested in becoming a Washington State University Clallam County Master Gardener are invited to sign up for upcoming training sessions.

Anyone interested in joining a welcoming community of volunteers who love to garden sustainably, share, learn and make a difference together is invited to participate in training to become a Washington State University Clallam County Master Gardener.

Volunteers embark on a continuous learning journey, deepening their understanding of horticultural science and gardening practices while staying up to date on the latest gardening research and techniques. They take pride in sharing their knowledge to benefit local communities by offering guidance, workshops and assistance on research-based, best gardening practices to fellow community members.

Clallam County Master Gardener volunteers:

• Provide hands-on gardening presentations and demonstrations

• Coordinate several youth programs

• Offer garden walks during the spring and summer

• Hold in-person “Ask A Master Gardener” plant clinics that help to answer to the public’s tough gardening questions

• Maintain two demonstration gardens

Spots are limited as class size is capped at 50 students so don’t wait to apply. The class fee is $275 (scholarship rate is $125) which includes an online course and 10 in-person classes beginning in October with a volunteer commitment required to become a Master Gardener when your certificate is earned. Applications to take the Clallam County Master Gardener volunteer training are due Sept. 1 and are available at https://wsu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2nNAsJ1eRGWD68S. The non-volunteer Washington Gardeners Certificate is available for those who would like to take the online course for professional or personal development at https://greenschool.extension.wsu.edu/home/grow-with-wgs/washington-gardener-certificate.

Attend any of these information sessions to learn more:

• Port Angeles Library: Friday, July 10, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Neah Bay Marina: Saturday, July 11, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

• Online (Zoom): Aug. 6, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sequim Library: Friday, Aug. 14, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.