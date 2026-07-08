Powering Communities: Technology and AI — tools supporting PUD customers for the changing electric grid

You’ve probably seen headlines or heard reports that America’s electric grid is under stress. While those stories often focus on large cities and fast-growing regions, they raise an important question: What does the future of electricity look like here in Clallam County?

The answer begins with understanding that our electric system is constantly evolving.

Much of the nation’s electric infrastructure was built decades ago. In many cases, the poles, wires, substations, and equipment that reliably serve our communities today were designed for a very different world. At the time, few people could have imagined electric vehicles, heat pumps, home offices, data centers, or the growing number of personal smart devices shaping our lives, all of which depend on electricity every day. This evolution continuously increases demand resulting in utilities across the country working to ensure electric systems remain reliable, resilient, and affordable, and adapt to the technology and AI driven world we live in.

Because we are a locally governed, not-for-profit public utility, our focus and responsibility are to make thoughtful investments that serve our customers today while preparing for the needs of future generations. For example, smart phone technology and AI are reshaping the experience of Clallam PUD customers with smarter utility operations through advanced metering and more convenient interactions through mobile tools like SmartHub.

One of the biggest challenges facing utilities nationwide is balancing the growing demand with the cost of infrastructure improvements. New substations, transmission facilities, and emerging technologies all require significant investment. The more efficiently the electric system operates, the more we can delay or reduce the need for costly upgrades that ultimately affect customer rates.

Customers play an important role in system efficiency and energy conservation and savings.

Both when electricity is used (time of use, or TOU) and how much electricity is being used are important to our astute customers for controlling their — and ultimately the system’s — costs. Both factors are habit based and modifiable for costs savings, especially in combination with the rapid deployment of smart devices in the home. Also, as more renewable energy resources are integrated into the grid, there is increasing value in understanding patterns of energy use and finding opportunities to shift certain activities to times when electricity is more readily available and potentially at a lower cost.

The key to realizing greater efficiency and to mitigating stress on the system from peak demands is having access to data.

Over the past several years, Clallam PUD, along with most other public utilities in Washington state, has been transitioning from analog to Advanced Metering Infrastructure, commonly referred to as AMI. These “smart” meters represent one of the most significant customer service improvements to our electric system in decades.

For many years, customers have received a monthly bill showing how much electricity was used during the billing cycle. Smart meter technology provides a clearer picture by allowing customers to view their energy use both over time and in real time to better understand how daily habits, appliances, and seasonal changes affect consumption.

For example, customers may be able to identify how much energy is used during particularly cold weather, the impact of a new appliance, the cost of taking long hot water showers, and recognize opportunities to reduce consumption and save money.

Smart meters also improve operational efficiency for the PUD. It allows us to identify outages more quickly, improve system planning, provide better information to customers when problems occur, and are more reliably accurate reporting monthly electricity usage.

Perhaps most importantly, smart meters give customers more control over their own energy decisions. The information belongs to the customer and can be used in whatever way is most valuable to their household or business.

New technology often creates anxiety, especially for individuals who struggle to adapt to the latest trends or feel their privacy is being compromised. Fortunately, smart meter radio transmissions are less invasive and lower intensity than the smart phone you may be reading this article on. But, as with any new technology, questions are natural. The PUD is always available to answer questions, to address concerns and most importantly to help customers take advantage of the smart systems to reduce their costs. As full deployment of smart meters is achieved the PUD looks forward to working with customers to develop new programs to improve efficiencies and to mitigate the persistent regional upward pressure on costs and rates.

The electric industry will continue to change in the years ahead. Newer technologies will emerge, energy demands will grow, and utilities will face new challenges. Clallam PUD remains committed to making thoughtful investments that maintain reliability, keep costs reasonable, and provide customers with the tools they need to make informed energy choices.

Working together, we can ensure that our electric system remains strong, reliable, and ready for the future.

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Ken Hays is board president of the Clallam County Public Utility District and its District 1 commissioner.