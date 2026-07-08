Veterans Corner: Veterans organizations award scholarships

Congratulations to all the graduating Sequim High School seniors. Sequim VFW Post 4760 awarded six $1,500 scholarships. The scholarships were awarded to Violet Ollerman, Kendra Dodson, Naveah Owens, Jackson Hines, Joshua Loucks, and Ezekiel Schmadeke. The Auxiliary also awarded $1,000 scholarships to Paige Penson, Colin Feik and Joshua Loucks.

On May 26 Olympic Peninsula Chapter MOAA President J Kinder presented The MOAA Leadership Medal and certificate to Cadet Ltjg Tanner Bolding at the NJROTC awards ceremony. The chapter also gave $1,500 toward Leadership Camp for three cadets and for needed support. Richard Bennett presented the CDR Lorri Gilchrist Medal for Outstanding Citizenship and Community Service to Cadet Chief Petty Officer Jasmine Green. A $250 donation was sent to Seattle Children’s Hospital for Cancer Research in her honor.

Mt. Olympus Detachment #897 of the Marine Corps League awarded $1,000 scholarships to William White and Anna Delacruz of Port Angeles High School. The Detachment also paid for roundtrip plane tickets to Detroit for Bryan Fisler to participate in the National Veteran Wheelchair Games in Detroit. Bryan will participate in Pickleball, Bocce Ball, Softball and Rally. We wish you good luck, Bryan!

The Sequim VFW Post 4760 achieved All American status for the third year in a row in June by achieving all the requirements for Veterans and Military Support, Community Service, Youth programs, VFW Day of Service and at least 101% membership.

Congratulations!

Jack Grennan Post 62 of the American Legion will be holding the annual Turkey Shoot on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Peninsula Long Rifles Campground, Slab Camp Road, Sequim.

Registration is $10.

Twenty-two-caliber rifles with open or peep sights only. Targets and ammo are provided.

First prize is $150, second prize is $100 and third prize is $75, each with a frozen turkey breast.

There will be free food and drinks and raffle prizes.

This event is for veterans only.

No concealed weapons are allowed in the Campground.

Please come out and see all the local veterans organizations at the Home Depot Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday, July 11 with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

There will be hot dogs, water, chips, cake and raffle prizes.

It lasts until 2 p.m.

I will be in the Military Officers Association booth.

Come by and say hello to me!

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Contributors: American Legion, Nancy Zimmermann, nmtzim@gmail.com; New Dungeness Chapter DAR, MOAA & Marine Corps League, Lorri Gilchrist, cdrlgilchrist@gmail.com; Voices For Veterans, Rita Frangione, rita.frangione@gmail.com; Korean War Veterans,Jerry Rettela, eletteor@msn.com; VFW 4760, Steve Henrikson, secretary@vfwpost4760.com ; VFW 6787, vfwcarlsborg@gmail.com.