Sequim Arts Commission invites entries for juried exhibition

The Sequim Arts Commission is accepting entries for “Beyond the Canvas” through July 17.

Artwork can be submitted at https://portal.laserfiche.com/r7962/forms/survey/wxRug.

The juried exhibition will be displayed in the Karen Kuznek-Reese Gallery at the Sequim Civic Center from Sept. 4 through Oct. 23.

The commission is seeking works that move past the flat surface of the canvas and into dimensions of texture, structure, installation, sculpture, fiber, mixed media, digital processes and other approaches.

Artwork will be juried by the commission during its July 27 meeting.

Notifications will be sent to artists in early August.

For more information, call Sarah Hurt at 360-582-2477 or email shurt@sequimwa.gov.