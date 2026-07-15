July 4th Freedom Bells coordinated by New Dungeness Chapter DAR

Freedom Bells volunteers included, from left, Ginger Redlinger of Oregon, Anne Bangs of Oregon, Jean Akers of Pennsylvania, and Kathy Ruland of Maryland.

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Rev. Vonda McFadden and Jim Stoffer participated in the Freedom Bells bell-tolling event at Trinity United Methodist Church in Sequim.

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Carol Medlicott, a member of the New Dungeness Chapter, NSDAR, shows off the certificate she received for participating in the Freedom Bells civic celebration.

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New Dungeness Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), coordinated participation in the July 4th Freedom Bells event. Locations included the New Dungeness Light Station, Trinity United Methodist Church of Sequim, and Captain Joseph House in Port Angeles.

Freedom Bells is a national civic celebration organized by the Military Order of the World Wars, inviting every American community to participate in a shared moment of patriotic joy with a coordinated bell-tolling ceremony across the country and internationally.

Carol Medlicott, a member of the New Dungeness Chapter, hiked out to the Light Station to lead the bell ringing. Light Station volunteers participated in the bell ringing and joined in singing “America the Beautiful” following the ringing.

At Trinity United Methodist Church, church members and the newly appointed Reverend Vonda McFadden rang the bell, which was cast in Seneca Falls, New York, and brought around Cape Horn to Dungeness in the early 1890’s.

In Port Angeles, Darlene Cook, also of the New Dungeness Chapter, joined Betsy Schultz and Gold Star families in ringing bells on the front porch of Captain Joseph House at the same time as the other groups. Gold Star children celebrated with bells, flags and spinners.

Each group received a Freedom Bells certificate for their participation.