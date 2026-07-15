Former OTA executive director dies following cancer battle

Sequim Gazette file photo by Matthew Nash/ David Herbelin, seen rehearsing “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” at Olympic Theatre Arts in 2023, started as OTA’s executive director in September 2021. He stepped down from the role in February due to his ongoing battle with cancer. He passed away on July 1.

File photo courtesy David Herbelin/ David Herbelin and his wife Melissa started Old Barn Lavender Company in recent years, which she continues to operate on weekends through Aug. 2. For photos, Herbelin often did “The Herbelin,” a pose his friends and family nicknamed for him after many years.

David Herbelin, former executive director of Olympic Theatre Arts, pictured in February, died on July 1 after four years battling colorectal cancer. He resigned from the theater in February to spend more time with family as the cancer had spread through his body, he said.

After four years battling cancer, the family of David Herbelin, former executive director of Olympic Theatre Arts, confirmed he died on July 1.

Herbelin, 51, stepped down from leading the nonprofit in mid-February to spend more time with family as he received his fourth round of treatment for colorectal cancer that he said had spread through his body.

He was diagnosed in spring of 2022 shortly after being hired in September 2021 to lead the community nonprofit. His wife Melissa, volunteer coordinator for OTA, said a memorial service has not been planned.

Olympic Theatre Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., will host an informal gathering to remember and share stories about Herbelin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 19. Potluck dishes are welcome but not required.

His latest iteration of OTA’s Lavender Melodrama show “Lavender Liberty” continues to play at the theater the next two weekends at 7 p.m. July 16-18, and 24-25, and 2 p.m. July 19 and 26. More information can be found at olympictheatrearts.org.

Herbelin stayed on as a part-time consultant for a few months following his resignation, and finished writing “Lavender Liberty” earlier this year, serving as a sequel to last year’s show that continues to crack jokes about Sequim and the Olympic Peninsula’s quirks.

He was able to participate in a table reading with cast and crew who have participated over the melodrama’s five years, Melissa said.

He’s written four versions of the show, and he said his first surgery to remove cancer was two weeks before the opening of the first Lavender Melodrama.

Herbelin said he had outlived a few prognoses and was complimented by his oncologist for keeping such a positive attitude. His latest round of medical treatment was intended to improve his quality of life for as long as possible.

In Herbelin’s tenure at OTA, he worked to make improvements at the theater, including its lighting, roof, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system, so the theater would be relatively repair-free for the next few decades.

He also set a goal to help OTA become more inclusive and create awareness of its offerings.

“We really worked on making sure the public knows this is their playground,” he said in February.

Steve Rodeman, OTA’s board president, wrote in a recent email to supporters, “Expanding our theatre family was always front-of-mind for Dave, who firmly believed in OTA’s mission to develop and support our community in every way that a theatre could.”

“He leaves us not only with one, final original production, which we lovingly present in his honor to you, but also with an astounding series of accomplishments during his too-short time as OTA’s Executive Director,” he wrote.

“Dave’s impact is felt in literally every corner of this building, and also deeply in the hearts of all of us who were lifted by his compassion, commitment, and dedication to this community theatre.”

Herbelin, originally from Solvang, California, worked in the entertainment industry starting at age 18 in improv comedy clubs. He worked 20-plus years contracting with Walt Disney Imagineering to write and direct new pieces for theme parks and parties that highlighted their technology during various franchises’ shows.

He also owned/ran an escape room company, and a summer camp company.

David and Melissa bought their Sequim home in 2017 with Herbelin moving to the area in 2021 after accepting the OTA position. Melissa moved to Sequim in 2022 after they sold their home in California.

They started Old Barn Lavender Company at 9785 Old Olympic Hwy. in Sequim, which is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, through Aug. 2. For more information, visit oldbarnlavendercompany.com.

Melissa said OTA volunteers kept tradition to help her with harvesting some lavender plants to dry in the barn.

Herbelin said in February he didn’t want to step away from OTA but he still wanted to leave it in the best possible shape.

“I have lived one of the most fulfilling lives in that regard (and) with the exception of working for Chili’s restaurant for one day, I’ve loved every single job in my life,” he said.

Asked to give advice for people in grim situations, Herbelin said people can make positive change using himself as an example because he had cancer during his entire tenure at OTA.

Herbelin is survived by his wife Melissa, whom he had been with for 25 years and married in 2007, and their children Beckie and Sabrina.