Strait Spin: Preparing to ride — pre-ride checks and bike law

Congratulations! By now you have determined that you are fit to ride, found a bike to start with and have gotten it fitted to you. Ready to ride? Almost. Before you mount up and head out there are a few important things you need to pay attention to so that you can complete your ride safely and not have to walk home. It’s all part of getting to know your bike.

Pre-ride checks

Having found something to ride you need to make sure it is safe to operate. Before rolling out here are some simple pre-ride checks you can do to help ensure your cycling enjoyment.

Start with a walk-around. Did you ever notice that pilots walk around their airplane before taking off? This walk around is useful with a bike as well. Does the bike look right? Things like wheels lined up, no wobbles, free spinning? Saddle snug, gears free? Apart from the obvious cosmetic things such as rust and cobwebs does anything stand out? If things look OK follow this with a basic safety check

The ABC Safety Check is a methodical check of the important components of your bike.

Air: Inspect your bike’s tires to make sure they have the right amount of air pressure. Most bike tires have the optimal air pressure printed on the tire sidewalls. Check for any cuts or nicks and be sure the tire treads are not worn down. Replace worn down or damaged tires.

Brakes: Test your brakes to make sure they stop your bike when you squeeze the brake handles. Check that the brake pads are not worn down and the cables are not damaged or loose. The brakes should not rub against the bike while the wheel is spinning, turning, or when you are riding, and the brake handles should not touch the handlebars when squeezed.

Chain and cranks: Check your bike chain to make sure it is tight, clean, lubricated, and rust-free. The chain should spin your pedals and move freely, particularly when changing gears. A rusty chain drags, changes gears poorly and could even snap.

Quick releases (not all bikes have these): Hold your wheels in position and your saddle at the proper height. Check that they are all tight. (Source: NHTSA.gov 16285d-071024)

Finally, always wear a safe and properly fitted helmet. They are widely available at a reasonable price at bike shops, online, Walmart, etc. A certified safe helmet will have an ANSI- (American National Standards Institute) or Snell-approved safety sticker inside.

The whole safety check takes just a few minutes and everyone does this: experienced riders and newbies. It’s a very good habit to acquire.

Repairs while underway

Some of the problems you will encounter on your rides can be resolved on the spot with a few simple tools and some know-how. Low tire pressure, flat tire, dropped chain and minor adjustments are examples of things you can deal with on the spot that can change a crisis to a mere annoyance. Many cyclists carry a small tool bag strapped under the saddle on their bike containing a multi-tool, spare tube, air pump or CO2 inflator and a pair of vinyl gloves. With these simple tools you can fix a flat or a dropped or broken chain, or make cable length or seat height adjustments. If you don’t know how, ask for help. Most cyclists you will meet on the trail will be willing to help if you ask. Some bike shops offer classes on bike maintenance.

First aid

If you are going to carry a first aid kit when you cycle (a really good idea) please be sure you know how to use it and check its contents periodically to be sure the items are actually useable on the trail. Also: a good practice when cycling is to always carry a piece of ID with you containing your name, contact information and the name and phone number of an emergency contact.

WA bicycle law

The State of Washington considers a bicycle to be a vehicle with the same rights and responsibilities as vehicle drivers when riding on a roadway. This means there are things you can and cannot do. Bicyclists who violate traffic laws may be ticketed. When riding on a sidewalk or a crosswalk, a bicyclist has the same rights and responsibilities as a pedestrian. You must yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Shoulder vs. bike lane: Bicyclists may choose to ride on a path, bike lane, shoulder or travel lane as suits your safety needs. You can ride on the roadway but should keep as far right as possible. You are safer on the shoulder or in a bike lane. Bicyclists may ride side by side, but not more than two abreast.

You can use the traffic lane or turn lane to make a left turn.

Stopping vs. yielding at stop signs: Bicyclists have the option to treat a stop sign as a yield sign in the absence of traffic. You must stop at red lights and stop lights for school buses.

Brakes: You must have brakes that can skid the tire.

Lights: For night bicycle riding, a white front light (not a reflector) visible for at least 500 feet and a red rear reflector or light visible from behind for 600 feet are required. Lights make you more visible and should be used whenever riding.

Hand signals: Hand signals are required when making a left or right turn, stopping, or decreasing speed.

This brief summary covers the basics of Washington State bicycle law. More details are available at wsdot.wa.gov.

A safety reminder

The term for a cyclist who insists on the right of way is victim. Don’t be a victim. Ride safely and stay focused.

Sequim is recognized as a Bicycle Friendly City by the League of American Bicyclists.

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The Sequim Wheelers is a volunteer organization that uses a fleet of adaptive bikes to provide rides to those who cannot ride themselves. Rides are free. See sequimwheelers.com for details.