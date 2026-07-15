Lavender Festival marks 30th year with sights, smells galore

Sequim Gazette file photo by Matthew Nash/ Alice Xing of Redmond and Miranda Draper of Shoreline look at wares in 2025 at Nelson’s Duckpond and Lavender Farm during the Sequim Lavender Festival. The farm has been part of the Sequim Lavender Festival since its inception 30 years ago.

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Grace Kim of Lynwood makes a bundle of lavender at Lavender Connection on July 12. It was her first time visiting lavender farms. The farm is one of many open during Sequim Lavender Weekend and through the summer.

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Sequim Gazette file photo by Matthew Nash/ Lavender Festival in the Park, pictured in 2025 from the Sequim Botanical Garden, returns this year July 17-19 in Carrie Blake Community Park. There will be 200 vendors, 13 food vendors, live music, and more all three days with free parking on nearby streets.

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B&B Family Farm, 5883 Old Olympic Highway, hosts visitors daily through Sept. 30 and is one of more than 15 farms open during Sequim Lavender Weekend, July 17-19. They offer tours, U-pick, products, ice cream, and more.

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Countless selfies taken and lavender bundles sold, lavender’s allure remains as popular as ever.

Sequim Lavender Weekend is back July 17-19 with the Sequim Lavender Festival and local farms celebrating 30 years of U-pick lavender, live music, food and more.

The first festival was held on Aug. 2, 1997 and has grown to three days and 15-plus farms open this weekend. Many farms across the Sequim-Dungeness area remain open through the summer and/or year while offering U-pick lavender, demonstrations, online sales, food, products, and more.

As to its perseverance, farmers say it comes down to passion and dedication.

“There’s been a core group of people who have felt passionate enough to keep things going because there’s obviously ups and downs in any industry, but there’s been this core group of lavender people, growers, farmers, who keep putting in the work to make it accessible to people and organized in a way that people know when to come see the lavender,” said Kristy Hilliker, co-owner of B&B Family Lavender Farm.

“I think it’s taken the work of people who cared and that’s what it is today still.”

With dozens of activities and events through the weekend, and each farm offering something different, it shouldn’t be hard to find something to do.

For the Lavender Festival, organizers with the Sequim Lavender Growers Association have launched a phone app at lavenderfestival.com/app to provide scheduling for its activities.

Lavender in the Park

For its 30th year, Lavender Festival in the Park will be held all three days in Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave., with more than 200 vendors of lavender and handcrafted items, along with Lavenderstock’s live music on two stages, and 13 food vendors. Black Diamond Junction headlines a dance party at 7 p.m. Saturday in the bandshell. A workshop tent offers alternating demonstrations to make sachets, wreaths, wands, and more through the weekend.

The opening ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Friday. The grounds are open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Entry is free.

Parking is available at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 N. Blake Ave., starting at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and after 11 a.m. Sunday. Free parking is also available along city streets.

Lavender Weekend

With so much happening, the overall name for the third weekend in July has become Sequim Lavender Weekend.

Most farms are free to visit during the weekend, and all are free during other operational days.

During Sequim Lavender Weekend, Purple Haze Lavender Farm, 180 Bell Bottom Lane in Sequim, charges $5 admission per day, and Jardin du Soleil Lavender Farm, 3832 Sequim-Dungeness Way in Sequim, $10 for all three days in advance through their website or $15 during the weekend.

Victor’s Lavender, 3743 Old Olympic Highway, continues its free annual barn dances at 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, with Mars Garden and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20 with Sound Advice.

Olympic Theatre Arts hosts its Lavender Melodrama “Lavender Liberty” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, with tickets available at olympictheatrearts.org and the show door.

The Sequim Farmers & Artisans Market is open at the Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St., from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

New this year is A Taste of Provence – The Cuisine du Soleil, a fundraiser through the Sequim Sunrise Rotary and Chef Chris Plemmons to bring the sun-drenched flavors of Provence through a four-course journey called “Cuisine of the Sun.” Tickets are $75 and only in advance through sequimsunriserotary.org or by calling 360-670-9444. It takes place at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 17-18 with proceeds benefiting the Sequim Food Bank, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula, the Free Clinic, clean water in Ghana, ShelterBoxes for disaster relief, and Clean Stoves in South America.

For more about Sequim Lavender Weekend and farms’ hours, websites and more, visit sequimlavenderweekend.com.

Sequim Lavender Weekend farms

Note: Farms’ hours of operations vary from Sequim Lavender Weekend July 17-19, and the remainder of the summer/year. Visit their websites/social media pages for more information. Farms are free to visit unless noted.

• B&B Family Farm, 5883 Old Olympic Highway; open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 360-504-2585, bbfamilyfarm.com.

• Fat Cat Garden & Gifts, 21 Fat Cat Lane; open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. fatcatmeow21@gmail.com.

• Graysmarsh Farm, 6187 Woodcock Road; Open 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. 360-683-5563, graysmarsh.com.

• Jardin du Soleil Lavender, 3932 Sequim-Dungeness Way; $10 admission in advance for all three days July 17-19, $15 during event; open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission the rest of the year. jardindusoleil.com.

• Kitty B’s Lavender Farm, 82 Cameron Acres Lane; open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. kittyblavenderfarm.com.

• Lavender Connection, 1141 Cays Road; open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 360-681-6055, lavenderconnection.com.

• Lit Lavender, 1526 Marine Drive, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. lit-lavender.com.

• Meli’s Lavender, 62 W. Diane Drive; open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 360-461-9958, melislavender.myshopify.com.

• Nelson’s Duckpond & Lavender Farm, 73 Humble Hill Road; open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 360-681-7727, nelsonsduckpond.com.

• Old Barn Lavender Company, 9785 Old Olympic Hwy.; open 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Oldbarnlavendercompany.com.

• Olympic Bluffs Cidery and Lavender Farm, 1025 Finn Hall Road, Port Angeles; open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 571-439-1311, olympicbluffscidery.com.

• Purple Haze Lavender Farm, 180 Bell Bottom Lane; $5 admission, children 14 and under free; open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission the rest of the year. 360-809-9615, purplehazelavender.com.

• Rain Shadow Lavender Farm, 1410 Kitchen-Dick Road, Sequim; open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, rainshadowlavenderfarm.com.

• Rancho La Morada Lavender & Flower Farm, 1430 Marine Drive; Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 360-461-7679, facebook.com/Lavandamorada.

• River Road Flower Farm, 1364 River Road, 10 a.m.-dusk. riverroadflowerfarm.com.

• Sunshine Herb & Lavender Farm, 274154 U.S. Highway 101; open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 360-683-6453, sunshinelavender.com.

• Victor’s Lavender Farm, 3743 Old Olympic Highway; open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; barn dances 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 360-681-7930, victorslavender.com.

More information at sequimlavenderweekend.com.

Lavenderstock: Lavender in the Park music schedule

Friday, July 17

James Center for the Performing Arts stage bandshell

11 a.m. opening ceremony

Noon Ridgerunner

2 p.m. Abracadabra Trip

3:45 p.m. Kinda Nice Tho

5:30 p.m. Back Pockett

Acoustic Stage

10 a.m. Derek Stallman’s Fiddler’s Circle

11:15 a.m. Nightingale

1:15 p.m. Steve Neff and Ted Hennessy

3 p.m. Sarah Shea

4:45 p.m. Casey Fall

Saturday, July 18

Bandshell

11 a.m. Ghostlight Productions

12:15 p.m. Intensive Porpoises

2:30 p.m. Buck Ellard Band

4:45 p.m. W.E.P.A!

7 p.m. Dance party with Black Diamond Junction

Acoustic stage

11:30 a.m. Catherine McNair

1:45 p.m. Kevin Lee Magner

4 p.m. High Timber

6:15 p.m. Owl Medicine

Sunday, July 19

Bandshell

10:45 a.m. The Whateverly Brothers

Noon The Librarians

2:15 p.m. Jean Lenke’s Summer Jazz Band

4 p.m. The Backwoods Hucksters

Acoustic stage

11:45 a.m. Jared Oliver

1:30 p.m. Stephanie Doenges

3:15 p.m. SBDB Duo

For more information, visit sequimlavenderfestival.com.