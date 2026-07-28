COMMUNITY NEWS — July 29, 2026

Olympic Home Share presentation

The public is invited to attend a presentation by Nancy Stephanz about Olympic Home Share’s partnership with Nesterly to help homeowners on the North Olympic Peninsula offer extra bedrooms as long-term rentals. The program involves background checks and references for both parties.

The presentation will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave.

‘Seaweeds for Wellness’ class

A free “Seaweeds for Wellness” class will take place at the Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Taught by marine herbalist Kristy Bredin, participants will learn how seaweeds can be used as everyday foods and to support wellness. In this one-hour course, Bredin will cover information about local seaweed varieties, simple preparation ideas and alternative uses.

Bredin began her training in 2009 with a two-year apprenticeship followed by studies in clinical herbalism. For over a decade she worked with Ryan Drum, wildcrafting medicinal herbs and developing an in-depth knowledge of traditional Western herbalism and local plants and seaweeds. Since 2013 she has shared Pacific Northwest plant remedies through Mermaid Botanicals. Learn more at mermaid-botanicals.com.

The presentation will be offered at other area branches of the North Olympic Library System (NOLS) as well. For the schedule or more information, visit NOLS.org/events.