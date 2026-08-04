Outlets offer help for impacted Spokane wildfire residents

Sunland is the first Firewise Program to partner with Clallam County Fire District 3 to form a board and create a three-year action plan for fire prevention. Residents are having a work party on Aug. 22 and will use a wood chipper with grants through the district, according to fire district officials.

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Photo courtesy Clallam County Fire District 3/ Using state and local grant funds, Clallam County Fire District 3 purchased a tool cache that partnering neighborhoods can use as part of its Firewise Program.

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Photo courtesy Clallam County Fire District 3/ Sunland residents met with Clallam County Fire District 3 officials in July to assess certain areas for fire risk, and residents are hosting a work party in late August working from an action plan through the district’s Firewise Program.

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As wildland fires devastate the Pacific Northwest, particularly the Spokane Complex Fires that grew over the weekend, people are seeking ways to help those impacted, and what can they do in their own communities.

In Spokane, three fires have led to about 65,000 people being evacuated and more than 600 homes destroyed, according to local and state media outlets.

The Department of Natural Resources reports that The Old Trails Fire was about 3,600 acres as of Monday afternoon, while The Autumn Lane Fire was about 3,300 acres and the Fairview Fire at about 1,000 acres.

According to The Spokesman-Review, the city of Spokane has temporarily designated its H.O.M.E. Starts Here Fund to support those impacted by the fires.

Find the portal online at my.spokanecity.org/donate.

It was redirected to offer a safe location for donations and prevent scammers during the crisis.

Other nonprofit agencies looking to help include: Catholic Charities Eastern Washington at cceasternwa.org; and the American Red Cross at redcross.org/donate/dr/washington-wildfires-2026.html.

GoFundMe has also launched a centralized hub housing all verified fundraisers related to the Spokane wildfires.

Locals helping statewide

It’s common for Sequim firefighters to be assigned to summer wildland fires through various response teams, fire district officials said.

While no one from Clallam County Fire District 3 is currently dispatched to the Spokane Complex Fires, two firefighters were previously assigned to two separate fires.

Firefighter/Paramedic Joel Bower was assigned to the Modrite Fire northwest of Spokane that’s burned about 51,000 acres.

Capt. Bryan Swanberg has been assigned to the Anthony Fire that’s burned about 2,600 acres northwest of Baker City, Oregon.

Both are set to wrap up 14-day assignments this week, fire district staff said.

Local efforts

According to Battalion Chief Chris Turner who is in charge of Community Risk Reduction for Clallam County Fire District 3, the Sequim area has seen a few fires this summer with a majority of them small brush fires caused by weed burners.

An outdoor burn ban remains in effect for Clallam County tentatively through Oct. 1 except for outdoor cooking and recreational campfires as of Aug. 3. The Department of Natural Resources has a high danger rating for Western Washington.

Turner said the Olympic Peninsula is dry now but doesn’t have the same fire fuels as Spokane. However, the Bear Gulch Fire that burned about 20,000 acres north of Lake Cushman in 2025 is an indicator of how serious incidents can impact the region.

As for what locals can do in Sequim and the Olympic Peninsula, Turner said making your property firewise is not an overnight thing but inexpensive efforts can be made, such as picking up tree debris, and mowing grass short.

Clallam County Fire District 3 has also implemented a Firewise Program for communities to tap into district services for help with prevention.

In 2025, the Sunland community began the process to become Firewise USA recognized by forming a board and creating a three-year plan to better protect homes and lives.

Turner said on July 21, fire district officials met with residents to assess homes and the surrounding area for fire danger.

They identified two green spaces and common areas where they’ll trim trees on Aug. 22, and through district-obtained grant funding, a wood chipper will be rented to reduce the trimmings.

The district also obtained a tool cache via grants to help with ongoing efforts.

Turner said the work is done by homeowners, and it’s been many years since the district had a similar program in place.

Interested neighborhoods can reach CCFD3 at 360-683-4242 and/or Turner at cturner@ccfd3.org.

For more information about firewise landscaping via the National Fire Protection Association, visit firewise.org.