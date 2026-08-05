Dementia Caregiving 101: Memory books and other ways to help, engage a loved one with dementia

By Linda Klinefelter

For the Sequim Gazette

Dear readers, the column “Dementia Caregiving 101” is a lifeline for caregivers supporting loved ones facing the challenges of dementia. This column is dedicated to providing not only information but also heartfelt support and valuable resources for those who may struggle to attend caregiver groups or access outside services. Together, we can navigate this journey with compassion and understanding.

Over the past few months, I’ve had several people ask how to keep their loved ones engaged after receiving a dementia diagnosis. This is a complex question because it largely depends on the individual’s stage in the diagnosis. Let’s discuss some strategies that may help both you and your loved one.

While I am not a speech therapist or trained in aphasia therapy, I have seen the benefits of this type of therapy firsthand. Aphasia therapy aims to maintain communication skills, slow down the language decline associated with dementia, and teach compensatory strategies for both the patient and the caregiver. I strongly encourage you to pursue this type of therapy, especially in the early stages of dementia. While there are no aphasia therapy facilities on the Peninsula, it can be done online. I encourage you to talk with your medical provider, especially in the early stages of dementia.

I am a strong advocate for creating what I call a “memory book.” This involves placing simple pictures of meaningful objects from your loved ones’ lives onto paper — such as a glass, toothbrush, sandwich, flower, clock, etc. Once the pictures are arranged, you can slip them into a plastic protective cover. This allows the individual with dementia to write on the cover with a dry-erase pen to label each object. In our home, we utilize this exercise at least once a week. It stimulates and supports memory and is also helpful when your loved one is struggling to identify or communicate a need or object.

Alongside a “memory book,” I highly encourage caregivers to create a family photo album. Each entry should consist of a single picture of the individual, ensuring no one else appears in the photo. Accompany each image with their name and relationship to your loved one. For example: “Tom – Son.” This simple act can be engaging for your loved one, stimulate the brain, and support the identity of those in your loved one’s life.

I often hear from caregivers that their loved ones want to help but involving them in household projects can sometimes create more problems than they solve. To include a loved one with dementia, caregivers often need to think creatively.

One of my favorite ideas, which came from another caregiver, is a great example of this approach.

Her loved one wanted to help with laundry, so she purchased two laundry baskets. She filled the baskets with bath towels, hand and dish towels, rags, and old t-shirts. She would provide one basket filled with the laundry and ask her loved one to fold the items.

She rotates the laundry baskets but generally indicates that one basket is more than enough to keep them occupied.

Many women continue to show their nurturing side, even as dementia progresses.

If your loved one is a female and displays this caring nature, introducing a doll can be a wonderful idea! Research has shown that this non-pharmaceutical intervention can help reduce anxiety, ease agitation, and lift their spirits.

Plus, dolls offer comfort and a sense of security.

While this approach is often used with women, it can also be just as helpful for men.

It’s important to remember the benefits of providing a dementia patient with fidget toys.

These toys offer a calming, sensory-focused activity that can help reduce anxiety and manage common behavioral symptoms.

Fidget toys keep restless hands occupied and provide comforting tactile stimulation.

You can find a variety of fidget toys for purchase online.

I recommend starting with inexpensive options to see if your loved one benefits from using these tools.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach for every person with dementia. Caregivers need to be creative and explore a variety of activities when engaging their loved one.

However, exploration is essential. Discovering an activity that engages your loved one, even if it only works for a few months, can be beneficial for both them and you as the caregiver.

“Caregiving often calls us to lean into love we didn’t know possible.” – Tia Walker