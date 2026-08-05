Shoes with Souls helps local students step into new school year with confidence

Ryder Friedman, 4, left, and his brother Asher, 7, strike a too-cool-for-school pose as they try out sunglasses displayed at Ross Dress for Less during Saturday’s Shoes with Souls back-to-school shopping event.

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Adrienne Kaestner, left, helps her son Robert, 10, shop for clothing on Saturday, Aug. 1. Participating families received a $100 gift card per child to shop for back-to-school items at Ross, thanks to donations made to the nonprofit Having Understanding Means Acting Now (H.U.M.A.N.).

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Asher Friedman tries on a new pair of school shoes with help from mom Michelle Friedman and a H.U.M.A.N. volunteer.

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Children push shopping carts at the Ross department store in Sequim during the Saturday, Aug. 1, Shoes with Souls back-to-school shopping event spearheaded by H.U.M.A.N., a Sequim-based nonprofit.

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Alicia Liggins and Darrin Liggins, on left, sign in families and hand out gift cards at the Shoes with Souls shopping event held at Ross Dress for Less in Sequim on Saturday, Aug. 1. The campaign provided shoes and other back-to-school items for 38 children and youths as part of the Ligginses’ nonprofit, Having Understanding Means Acting Now (H.U.M.A.N.).

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Thirty-eight local students received a special back-to-school boost during the second annual Shoes with Souls campaign led by the nonprofit Having Understanding Means Acting Now, or H.U.M.A.N. The campaign provides new shoes and other school essentials through a VIP shopping experience at Ross Dress for Less in Sequim.

The nonprofit, founded by Darrin and Alicia Liggins of Liggins Landscaping in Sequim, raised $4,000 this year to support the program. Each participating student received a $100 Ross gift card to purchase shoes, clothing or other items needed for the upcoming school year.

Ross opened its doors early for the Saturday, Aug. 1, event, allowing students and their families to shop in a relaxed environment before the store opened to the public. Students were referred through community partners, including the Sequim School District, YMCA of Sequim and the Sequim Boys & Girls Club.

In addition to the Ligginses, other H.U.M.A.N. leadership present at the shopping event were Jenn Evenson, Jhon Argersinger, Mariah Harris and James Cameron.

The Liggenses expressed appreciation to Ross, donors and others who helped make the event possible.

“We are excited to share that ‘Shoes with Souls’ will continue as an annual tradition, taking place on the first Saturday of every August,” the couple shared via email, “with the goal of helping local students begin the school year with confidence and hope.”

For information about Liggins Landscaping, go to ligginslandscaping.com. To learn more about H.U.M.A.N., visit sequimhuman.com.