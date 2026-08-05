Responder Blotter — Aug. 5, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

Clallam County Fire District 3 shifts responded to 202 incidents from July 25-Aug. 1 that fire officials say were mostly “typical emergency incidents.”

“We want to remind everyone again that we are in the Summer Burn Ban, which means we have restrictions to the types of fires we can have,” said Battalion Chief Chris Turner. “Campfires two feet by two feet in an approved pit or ring are still allowed (as) large fires continue throughout the state.

Visit ccfd3.org for more fire prevention and safety related information.

July 27

10:26 a.m. — Fraud, 600 block of West Washington St.

11:13 a.m. — Fraud, 5000 block of Woodcock Road

5:05 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.

July 28

Report unavailable

July 29

12:55 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Summerset Court

5:53 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

7:07 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

7:52 p.m. — Brush fire, 1100 block of West Washington St.

7:57 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block of Towne Road

July 30

Report unavailable

July 31

12:41 p.m. — Fraud, 800 block of North Kendall Road

2:48 p.m. — Automobile theft, 100 block of Madera Place

Aug. 1

12:57 a.m. — Minor in possession, 2000 block of Port Williams Road

10:01 a.m. — Fraud, 4900 block of Happy Valley Road

2:24 p.m. — Animal bite, 1100 block of West Washington St.

7:48 p.m. — Harassment, 300 block of West Hendrickson Road

9:43 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 300 block of South Solmar Drive