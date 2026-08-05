Sequim Prairie Nights revs up for ninth year in Sequim

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Find cool cars at Sequim Prairie Nights from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, in downtown Sequim. Find more information at sequimprairienights.org.

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Sequim Gazette file photo by Michael Dashiell / Sequim Prairie Nights, pictured in 2024, continues to draw visitors to downtown Sequim each August. Proceeds from the event support college-level scholarships for a trade school.

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Downtown Sequim hosts a bevy of cars, trucks and cycles on Saturday for the popular annual car show Sequim Prairie Nights.

Visitors can stroll along the lineup of vehicles from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 8, on West Washington Street from Sequim Avenue to Third Avenue. A cruise through the Sequim area is available to entrants after the show.

Sequim Prairie Nights is free and family-friendly, and features food, music, and raffles alongside the cool cars. Last year, the event registered 165 vehicles, and organizer Larry Perry said they have room for up to about 175 vehicles.

To register

Vehicles on the day of the show can arrive as early as 7:30 a.m. It’s open to all street rods, hot rods, classics, muscle cars, trucks and vintage motorcycles. The show is rain or shine.

Registration is $25 in advance or at the show. See SequimPrairieNights.org for more information.

Entrants each receive a dash plaque and a commemorative hat with the current event’s date embroidered on the front.

Participants are encouraged to bring an unopened jar of peanut butter for the Price Ford Peanut Butter Drive.

With questions, contact Perry at 360-461-0891 or info@sequimprairienights.org.

Continued support

The ninth annual show continues to support scholarships for local students pursuing automotive, construction, and/or welding trades while offering the chance to get up close and see some of the finest vehicles on the Peninsula and meet with their owners.

“Our goal is to increase access for local high school graduates to pursue careers in vocational trades which offer family-wage jobs,” Perry said. “The need is great for more well-trained workers.”

This year Sequim Prairie Nights, in cooperation with Olympic View Community Foundation, gave Sequim High School students Ezekiel Gould and Dean Spaulding each a $1,000 scholarship.

Olympic View Community Foundation supports charitable causes, serving as an umbrella 501(c)(3) to provide tax-exempt status for small groups like Sequim Prairie Nights so long as it aligns with the foundation’s goals. Organizers said there will be drawings throughout the day with proceeds benefiting the scholarship fund.

Among the many vehicles will be Sequim residents and Bonneville Speed Week participants George and Alan McMurray with the Tri-Mac Speedsters. They return to the show to speak about their record-breaking motorcycles used at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Look for them in front of A-1 Auto.

Check for show updates and more information at facebook.com/SequimPrairieNights.