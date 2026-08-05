Fit Tips: How to work out when stressed and short on time

Your back hurts from lifting packing boxes, your phone won’t stop ringing with questions from assisted or independent living consultants, and somewhere under the weight of it all is the quiet realization that your parents’ life is changing forever. To top that off, you must fly across the country with a herniated cervical disc and a compressed radial nerve.

Transitioning a loved one into assisted living is one of the most demanding periods in life an adult child will ever face. When time and emotional bandwidth are stretched to their absolute limits, fitness usually gets thrown out the window first because you feel you don’t have the time. Staying active during a crisis doesn’t mean sticking to a rigid workout regimen — it means redefining movement, so it supports your nervous system rather than draining it.

There is a distinct kind of exhaustion that comes with helping an aging parent pack up decades of memories and move into assisted living. It’s an emotional marathon wrapped in a physical sprint — endless packing boxes, heavy family conversations, administrative forms, and the quiet grief of closing a chapter. In seasons like this, keeping up with your traditional fitness routine can feel nearly impossible. But when life demands everything you have, exercise shouldn’t be another item on your to-do list that makes you feel guilty. Instead, movement can become your most powerful tool to manage stress, release physical tension, and protect your own well-being while you show up for the people who need you.

To fit in a workout while helping an aging parent relocate, try doing 10–15-minute workouts two or three times a day using the environment around you. Walk the perimeter of their living facility for cardio, use moving boxes for body weight step-ups, or stretch or march in place during a phone call. Or, if you are like me, get up an hour earlier to walk an hour to start your day.

Because your schedule is sometimes at the mercy of their transition, choose a physical activity that works for you. I would suggest doing it earlier in the day when most people are not yet awake, and you have fewer phone calls to answer. If you wait too late in the day, then things pile up that get in the way of taking care of yourself first.

Any exercise you choose to do provides significant physiological and emotional benefits:

• Stress relief: Exercise burns off the excess cortisol and adrenaline that accumulate from heightened emotions.

• Time-efficient: You do not need large blocks of time. Look for the possibilities around you and not the excuses for not exercising.

• Physical resilience: Caregiving tasks are physically demanding. Simple strength exercises prevent back strain and fatigue.

• Mental clarity: Stepping away for brief physical activity provides a necessary emotional reset.

Actionable strategies you can start using today:

1. Tabata intervals: Do 20 seconds of high-intensity movement (e.g., jumping jacks, walking upstairs, or fast walking) followed by 10 seconds of rest. Repeat for just four to eight minutes to get a quick physical and mood boost.

2. Chair workouts: Use a sturdy chair for sit-to-stands or tricep dips while taking a break from packing boxes.

3. Active stretching: Dedicate 10 minutes to gentle yoga, Tai Chi, or Qi Gong to release the tension accumulated in your neck, shoulders, and lower back from lifting and bending.

Micro workouts — often referred to as “exercise snacks” — or physical activity bouts lasting anywhere from one to 15 minutes, have gained significant support in exercise science studies. Researchers have found that breaking movement into short, frequent bursts isn’t just a compromised fallback for busy schedules. In several physiological and mental health metrics, it performs just as well as — and sometimes better than — one long, continuous workout.

In one study, a 10-minute workout three times a week increased endurance by nearly 20 percent, and participants also showed increased insulin resistance at the end of the study. A large study linked longer life spans with running as little as five minutes a day. High blood pressure seems to be more easily controlled with three 10-minute walks rather than one 30-minute walk

Any movement you can comfortably maintain for 30 seconds and that gets your heart pumping can be considered a micro workout. The bottom line is that some movement is better than no movement, and that every little bit of movement counts.

Here are a few important steps to help with starting a micro-workout routine.

1. Identify your goals.

Write down specific goals for your physical activity. What do you want to achieve and why? You are more likely to achieve your goals if you keep them digestible and specific. For example, “I want to jog in place for two minutes, three times a day to help improve my endurance” is a more specific goal than “I want to move more.”

2. Identify the barriers that could keep you from achieving and maintaining this goal.

Older adults frequently report physical pain, lack of confidence, and time constraints as barriers to exercise. Do any of these apply to you?

• Address pain or other symptoms: Start with an activity that seems manageable and slowly increase resistance and/or difficulty. Remind yourself that you can take breaks and/or stop as needed.

• Build confidence: Write words of encouragement on a note card. Let a friend or family member know about your goal and ask them for words of support. Play your favorite upbeat song to keep your spirits up.

• Find time: Luckily, micro-workouts are brief! Remind yourself that just a few minutes of activity can have big benefits.

• Ensure safety: Discuss your plans with your doctor or physical therapist before starting.

3. Maintaining workouts during this difficult time.

Keep in mind that packing and moving boxes all day counts as a workout, as well as walking up and down the stairs. Great job, you’ve earned yourself a break! But do consider moving — even just for a little — several more times throughout the day. Sitting for extended periods of time increases insulin resistance and can increase hypertension.

When life feels overwhelming, exercise shouldn’t be a source of guilt or another rigid demand on your calendar. Movement should serve you, not the other way around. Whether your workout today is a full gym session, a quick 10-minute walk around the block, or simply lifting and moving boxes, give yourself credit for showing up. Lowering the bar on perfection isn’t giving up — it’s how you stay resilient through life’s heaviest seasons. Take a deep breath, keep moving when you can, and remember that taking care of yourself is what allows you to show up for everyone else.

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The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended for health, medical, or financial advice. Do not use this information to diagnose or treat any health condition. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any questions you may have about medical conditions or health objectives.