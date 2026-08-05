LETTERS TO THE EDITOR — Aug. 5, 2026

Teddy bear’s burden

When I first learned that the teddy bear was named for our 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt, my awareness of cruelty and compassion deepened, as did my understanding that a president’s forthrightness, or persona, can significantly influence our people’s self-image and our country’s overall direction.

Roosevelt was presented with a tied up old bear provided to him after days of bad luck finding a wild bear to hunt and kill. Aghast at such an act of shooting a vulnerable, captive creature, he refused.

In 1902, Roosevelt spearheaded progressive initiatives to break up the power and greed of industrialists’ mega-trusts that were monopolizing business and avoiding court interference. He cared about ordinary Americans, who bore the brunt of long hours of hard work day in, day out, who earned a pittance but strived to better their lives. He called his efforts the “Square Deal,” promoting the labor movement and smaller businesses.

Historian Heather Cox Richardson recently emphasized the vital roles of our presidents and politicians to govern cautiously with integrity given the complex facets of our large country. She emphasized that they need the indispensable skill of listening to our necessities for healthy, independent living and warned of threats to our constitutional right to be self-governing.

Teddy’s bear hugs are needed now to bolster a fierce determination to speak up, support, and elect exceptional, caring, ethical leadership in 2026. It’s on us.

Gayle Brauner

Port Angeles

Protect Dungeness water system

Recent reporting in the Sequim Gazette and Peninsula Daily News, plus USGS data for the Dungeness River near Sequim, shows late-summer flows often reaching near-record lows and falling below instream targets. Climate change is a clear factor, and these conditions are becoming more common.

In the spirit of community care, the Sequim City Council could consider a thoughtful pause on new residential development until long-term water supply sustainability is clearly shown. Partnering with Clallam County and others on a temporary hold for further Dungeness watershed allocations would help us move forward carefully together.

While the city’s Ranney, Port Williams, and Silberhorn wells are not at severe risk today, ongoing summer flow declines can gradually reduce the groundwater recharge that supports them. Lower river levels already challenge salmon migration and spawning and raise the chance of future irrigation limits for local farmers.

Climate projections of reduced Olympic Mountains snowpack make forward planning especially valuable. Approving more growth without solid assurances risks relying on water that may not be available in drier seasons, placing extra pressure on residents, farmers, and the ecosystems we value.

Protecting the Dungeness water system is a caring step for our neighbors and future generations. Choosing science-based caution now lets us grow wisely once long-term supply is securely assured.

Paul Schmidt

Sequim

Urgent care needed urgently

Why is there no urgent care in our region — especially since many small Olympic communities have no health clinics and are several hours from a hospital or Emergency Room (ER)?

There are many ailments that can easily be taken care of in an urgent care and they usually require very little wait time, unlike the ER which can take hours even if all you require is cough medicine or an antibiotic. There are many other illnesses like the flu, fevers, coughs, or stomach issues that need attention. Quickly caring for those illnesses can reduce the spread of them too! If their problem is more complex they are passed onto ERs.

Currently if you call for an ambulance they quickly take you to the ER. However, they are required to stay with you until the ER takes you in. That can take hours and the EMTs and ambulance must stay with you, putting them out of service. ERs are essential for the major problems (heart, broken bones, gun or knife wounds, and so on), if the ER is overrun with the critical issues you could spend hours waiting in uncomfortable chairs, sitting among others with flu or moaning with stomach pains.

All of these issues need care and most should not be put off, but many of us avoid going into an ER. Most urgent care systems are very efficient; your wait time is much shorter, and you get excellent care (also less expensive!). My husband had a medical issue and went to an urgent care near us at the time and they discovered his AFIB (heart issue)!

Torie Foote

Sequim