Dogs give masterclass in speed, finesse at agility trials
Published 11:30 am Tuesday, August 11, 2026
A couple of weeks after its All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, the Hurricane Ridge Kennel Club hosted its Summer Agility Trials on Aug. 7-9 in Carrie Blake Community Park.
There were three agility trials over the three days and it’s one of four events a year for the club, including an earlier set of agility trials held in late May, and Scent Work Trials in early May at the Clallam County Fairgrounds.
Club members said dogs and their owners come to Sequim from across Washington and sometimes Oregon to participate and all must be registered with the American Kennel Club.
Events are open to the public to watch, but outside dogs are not allowed unless they’re registered participants.
For more information about the club, visit hrkc.org.