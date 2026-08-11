Dogs give masterclass in speed, finesse at agility trials

Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Kasha Sawicki and her dog race through a course during the Summer Agility Trials on Aug. 9. The Hurricane Ridge Kennel Club hosted the event at Carrie Blake Community Park over the weekend.

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Laverna Chapman directs her poodle Sparkle through a course during the Summer Agility Trials on Aug. 9 hosted by the Hurricane Ridge Kennel Club. This course featured an A-frame, a dog walk, a teeter and more.

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Dan Salinas’ border collie Melody makes her way through a course at the Summer Agility Trials on Aug. 9 in Sequim.

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A couple of weeks after its All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, the Hurricane Ridge Kennel Club hosted its Summer Agility Trials on Aug. 7-9 in Carrie Blake Community Park.

There were three agility trials over the three days and it’s one of four events a year for the club, including an earlier set of agility trials held in late May, and Scent Work Trials in early May at the Clallam County Fairgrounds.

Club members said dogs and their owners come to Sequim from across Washington and sometimes Oregon to participate and all must be registered with the American Kennel Club.

Events are open to the public to watch, but outside dogs are not allowed unless they’re registered participants.

For more information about the club, visit hrkc.org.