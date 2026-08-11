FAITH NEWS — Aug. 12, 2026

M.E. Bartholomew will speak on the topic “Are We Broken?” at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 1033 N. Barr Road in Sequim.

Bartholomew will explore the etymology of the word “broken,” which means not whole or imperfect, what it means to carry these feelings personally, and how to find one’s way back through mutual support, presence, and showing up for one another when it matters most.

One can attend the service either in person or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.