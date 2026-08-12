Locals suit up for another Unity of Effort
Published 3:30 am Wednesday, August 12, 2026
With choppers in the sky and on the ground, rockers shredding through the day, and dozens of military, law enforcement, and first responder agencies on hand, another successful Unity of Effort saw people line the grounds at Security Services Northwest on Saturday.
The annual event honors military, law enforcement, first responders, and security personnel by showing community members what they do and offer, organizers said.
Aircraft landings were some of the highlights, including entrances for the U.S. Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, called the “Night Stalkers,” with an MH-47 Chinook helicopter and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.
This year’s headlining musicians included Lita Ford, former lead guitarist for The Runaways, who closed out the event.
For more information about future events, visit unityofeffort.org or facebook.com/unityofeffort.