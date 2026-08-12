Locals suit up for another Unity of Effort

Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Two-year-old Noah Pedde sits in a fire truck’s driver’s seat during Unity of Effort as his dad Brian of Snohomish watches.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Samantha Mangiameli points out firefighter tools to Luca and Finley while holding baby Leo during the Unity of Effort.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Jackson Walchok, 6, of Seabeck tries his hand driving the robot for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Detachment Bangor.

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An MH-47 Chinook helicopter with the U.S. Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment called the “Night Stalkers” lands at the Unity of Effort.

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A crowd watches helicopters land on Saturday during the annual Unity of Effort.

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Local Elks riders with lodges in Port Angeles 353, Port Townsend 317, and Sequim 2642 met up at Sequim Walmart prior to the Unity of Effort and rode in together on their motorcycles with a police escort. They estimate more than 75 riders came to the event on Saturday. “It’s awesome,” said Mike Derousie.

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Heather Kopach of Sequim tries on explosive gear from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Detachment Bangor during the Unity of Effort event on Aug. 8.

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With choppers in the sky and on the ground, rockers shredding through the day, and dozens of military, law enforcement, and first responder agencies on hand, another successful Unity of Effort saw people line the grounds at Security Services Northwest on Saturday.

The annual event honors military, law enforcement, first responders, and security personnel by showing community members what they do and offer, organizers said.

Aircraft landings were some of the highlights, including entrances for the U.S. Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, called the “Night Stalkers,” with an MH-47 Chinook helicopter and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

This year’s headlining musicians included Lita Ford, former lead guitarist for The Runaways, who closed out the event.

For more information about future events, visit unityofeffort.org or facebook.com/unityofeffort.