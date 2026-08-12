VFW hosts coffee and conversations

Wild Cove Farm is having a special event, From Warrior to Creator, on Sunday, Aug. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. This will be a beautiful day of community art-making, connecting with horses, and building life-giving narratives around the veteran experience.

This retreat is offered freely to veterans seeking to walk a meaningful path forward and empower their creative expression. Through writing and arts activities, we’ll work on personal narratives to digest past experiences, understand the present, and envision a bright future. Veterans will be supported by caring and skilled facilitators Erin Fristad, mental health coach and founder of Wild Cove Farm, and Natasha Terry, Air Force veteran and teaching artist of SparrowSongStudio.com.

This is free to veterans and all ages and genders are welcome. Wild Cove Farm has been having equine-assisted services free to women veterans on the first Sundays of the month from noon to 3 p.m. This is a safe, supportive community where veterans can build practical skills with the guidance of horses and trained facilitators.

For more information go to wildcovefarm.com or email info@wildcovefarm.com.

The DAV Chapter 5 office at Sequim Museum & Arts changed their office hours effective Aug. 3 to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The office will remain at the administration building behind the red museum building on Sequim Avenue. The phone number is still the same for inquiries: 360-775-6482. They encourage veterans to come in and see them on Wednesdays, no appointment needed, for help with claims and information.

Sequim VFW continues to host coffee and conversations for vets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the VFW, 169 E. Washington St. Any veteran is welcome. You don’t have to be a member of the VFW. The VFW now also hosts a coffee and conversation event on the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to provide opportunities for any veterans who work during the week.

Mark your calendars for the Veterans Stand Down coming to Port Angeles Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds. This event is put on by Voices For Veterans. More information next month.

The Mt Olympus Detachment #897 of the Marine Corps League will have a booth at the Clallam County Fair Aug. 20-23. Please stop by and learn about all the community activities the MCL is involved in. I will be there Thursday morning and Sunday evening. I would enjoy meeting some of my readers!

The Olympic Peninsula Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America teamed with the USO to help local Coast Guard members celebrate the Coast Guard’s birthday at a picnic at Salt Creek Recreation Area on Aug. 7. The Chapter purchased the hot dogs, hamburgers, sodas, and chips and helped pass them out and do clean up. Happy 236th birthday, Coast Guard!

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Contributors: American Legion, Nancy Zimmermann, nmtzim@gmail.com; New Dungeness Chapter DAR, MOAA & Marine Corps League, Lorri Gilchrist, cdrlgilchrist@gmail.com; Voices For Veterans, Rita Frangione, rita.frangione@gmail.com; Korean War Veterans,Jerry Rettela, eletteor@msn.com; VFW 4760, Steve Henrikson, secretary@vfwpost4760.com ; VFW 6787, vfwcarlsborg@gmail.com .