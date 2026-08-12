Strait Spin: Local riding opportunities for cyclists

This penultimate article of the series is about where and when to ride, and who to ride with. Personally, I have different kinds of rides, each with a different agenda or approach.

The solo ride

One can ride by themselves. I like the freedom that kind of ride allows me. Routes can be spontaneous, depending on how I feel. I may want to ride hard, or just ride at a casual pace. I may think I am going out to ride hard and change my mind and adapt a slower pace. Solo riding allows me to choose how I want to ride, where, and how far. I can even decide to end the ride and go home if I want. I do enjoy solo riding from time to time.

The social ride with a partner

My wife and I like to ride together. I also have neighbors and friends with whom I enjoy riding. For these rides a route and distance are usually agreed upon beforehand. Oftentimes we will plan the route around a lunch stop. I am also very aware that it may well be a slow ride, stopping to look at eagles, spotting seals or otters, or just stopping to enjoy the beauty and take a photo. I love these kinds of rides.

The group ride

Group riding is very different than the rides mentioned above. While socializing is a component of group riding, my experience is that it is often more serious than solo or social rides. Every group mentioned below requires a helmet, encourages people to use mirrors and lights, and asks riders to be familiar with hand and verbal signs/alerts.

For those not used to riding in groups, you need to pay attention. Being aware of nearby riders and communication with them while riding is crucial for having a safe ride. If you’ve not ridden in a group formation before, I urge you to learn how it is done safely before trying it out. The four key points are: Don’t overlap your front wheel with the rear wheel in front of you. Stay about at least one bike-length away from the wheel in front of you.

Look ahead, not just at the wheel in front of you.

No abrupt movements or braking.

Communicate. Use hand signals and call out hazards or when you are slowing down.

Once you’ve ridden with a group a few times, the etiquette for that group becomes clearer. If you are uncertain, ask someone.

Local riding groups

Note: All groups require a helmet and encourage the use of lights and some sort of rear-view mirror

Spoke Folk: This is a leaderless group of people who join together for the pleasure of riding. It is a co-ed group and ranges in age from 50 to 90. Some of the older riders may surprise you; they are very good riders.

High season may have 25+ riders and the group often splits into smaller groups based on ability, speed or route preference.

Members of the group ride people-powered (pedal) bikes and electric-assist bikes.

All regular rides start from the Sequim Community Church parking lot on Fifth Avenue in Sequim. Roll-out is at 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The routes are all 20-25 miles and the pace is moderate (14-18 mph). Each ride includes a coffee stop.

There are other rides during the year as well.

For more information check out the Spoke Folks Facebook page or contact Tom Coonelly at coonelly@olypen.com

The Sunday Riders: The Sunday Riders meet at the entrance to the Dungeness Spit at the intersection of Voice of America and Lotzgesell Roads on Sunday mornings. Ride out time is 9:30 a.m. The group size varies from 1 to 15 riders. The route is about 30 miles with options to shorten or lengthen depending on your preference. The pace for most is in the 12-15 mph range, but some go faster and some go slower. For more information contact Randy Barber at randysuzanne@wavecable.com.

Women On Wheels (WOW): This group is for women of all ages and skill levels. Rides are Tuesday and Friday. Show up in the parking lot of the Dungeness River Nature Center. Start times are:

9:30 a.m. March – October

10:30 a.m. November – February

Tuesday rides are about 14-16 miles. Fridays are social rides ranging from 20-24 miles. WOW has more than 40 routes.

All women are welcome, including those who ride E-bikes.

For further information, contact Natalie Elfant at jjbnje@gmail.com

Gravel Rides: Sequim Bike Studio hosts Thursday Night Gravel Rides. Rides leave at 5:30 p.m. from the shop, which is located at 213 E. Washington St. Most rides return around 8 p.m. and cover 20-30 miles at a mellow pace. For more information contact Sequim Bike Studio at 360-683-0635 or by email at sequimbike@gmail.com.

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The Sequim Wheelers is a volunteer organization that uses a fleet of adaptive bikes to provide rides to those who cannot ride themselves. Rides are free. See sequimwheelers.com for details.