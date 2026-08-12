Quilt show returns to big spread, showing

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Next year’s Raffle Quilt, left, was on display next to this year’s quilt, which sold out of tickets on Aug. 7 at the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club’s annual show. Tickets support the nonprofit club’s efforts.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ The Quilters’ Boutique hosted thousands of items made by local quilters to support the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Greg Cherney with Kathy Pomeroy of California take a photo of the “Sasquatch” quilt by Rae Jean Dickinson. The couple said they’re particularly fond of Sasquatches.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Gladis Marr’s “Flamenco Dancer” was one of dozens of Peninsula Art Quilters’ challenge quilts at the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club’s show. She took on the “movement” challenge, and joined the group in 2017 after living in Italy for many years. “It means friendship, community and inspiration,” she said of being in the club.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Beverly Beighle of Dungeness was selected by past awardees of the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club’s annual show to be the 2026 Featured Artist.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Teresa Frank of Sequim looks through items in the Quilters’ Boutique during the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club’s show. Frank, a national embroiderer judge, said she was devastated when the club didn’t have their show last year. “Folks here do such incredible work,” she said.

Swipe or click to see more

Mary Lou Giacomelli demonstrates gel plate printing on fabric at the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club’s show on Aug. 7 as Noni Farris, left, and Mary Alden, right, both of Sequim, admire her technique.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Jennie Gil of Seattle looks at various quilts during the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Show on Aug. 7 inside Sequim Community Church. It was her first time at the show.

Swipe or click to see more

A visitor takes a photo of the striking “Kraken” quilt by Nancy Foro at the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club’s annual show.

Swipe or click to see more

After a year off from a full-fledged event, about 200 volunteers brought back the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club’s show on Aug. 7-8.

Show organizer Monica Kaseman said they displayed 183 quilts inside Sequim Community Church’s main sanctuary, with vendors, the club’s Community Quilts program, raffle quilts and Quilters’ Boutique in the adjacent building. Visitors voted on their favorites in various categories throughout the event.

“It went pretty smoothly,” she said. “Everything fit where it was supposed to.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback.”

The club’s raffle quilt “Something Blue” sold out of tickets on Friday, with proceeds supporting the nonprofit club’s classes and other efforts.

Beverly Beighle of Dungeness displayed some of her works as the show’s Featured Artist, and there were demonstrations of different techniques on both days.

This year marks the club’s 40th anniversary, and they continue to meet in the Sequim Masonic Lodge starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 700 S. Fifth Ave. For more about the club and show, visit sunbonnetsuequiltclub.org.

Ribbon winners from the show include:

Viewers Choice

“Jungle Magnolia” by Kelly Hogan

Traditional

1st place: “Jungle Magnolia” by Kelly Hogan

2nd: “Circular Saws” by Pam Pifer

3rd: “Batik Palooza” by Brian Herold

Scrappy

1st: “Living in Africa” by Marca Davies

2nd: “Lavender Steampunk” by Kelly Hogan

3rd: “I Spy on Steroids” by Mary Bess

Applique

1st: “Ya Gotta Love Red” by Diane S. Davis

2nd: “Birdsong” by Nancy Foro

3rd: “The Peony Quilt” by Diane S. Davis

Modern

1st: “Kraken” by Nancy Foro

2nd: “Ice Shards” by Eleanor Geiger

3rd: “Sunrise” by Betty Cook

Art

1st: “Loon Lagoon” by Barbara Johnson

2nd: “Peninsula Favorites” by Serena Mylchreest

3rd: “Rex’s Umbrella”by Peggy St. George

Peninsula Art Quilts Challenge

1st: “Raven in Leaves” by Marianne Nolte

2nd: “Southwest Cove” by Barbara Johnson

3rd: “Flamenco Dancer” by Gladis Marr