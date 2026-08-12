Quilt show returns to big spread, showing
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, August 12, 2026
After a year off from a full-fledged event, about 200 volunteers brought back the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club’s show on Aug. 7-8.
Show organizer Monica Kaseman said they displayed 183 quilts inside Sequim Community Church’s main sanctuary, with vendors, the club’s Community Quilts program, raffle quilts and Quilters’ Boutique in the adjacent building. Visitors voted on their favorites in various categories throughout the event.
“It went pretty smoothly,” she said. “Everything fit where it was supposed to.
“We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback.”
The club’s raffle quilt “Something Blue” sold out of tickets on Friday, with proceeds supporting the nonprofit club’s classes and other efforts.
Beverly Beighle of Dungeness displayed some of her works as the show’s Featured Artist, and there were demonstrations of different techniques on both days.
This year marks the club’s 40th anniversary, and they continue to meet in the Sequim Masonic Lodge starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 700 S. Fifth Ave. For more about the club and show, visit sunbonnetsuequiltclub.org.
Ribbon winners from the show include:
Viewers Choice
“Jungle Magnolia” by Kelly Hogan
Traditional
1st place: “Jungle Magnolia” by Kelly Hogan
2nd: “Circular Saws” by Pam Pifer
3rd: “Batik Palooza” by Brian Herold
Scrappy
1st: “Living in Africa” by Marca Davies
2nd: “Lavender Steampunk” by Kelly Hogan
3rd: “I Spy on Steroids” by Mary Bess
Applique
1st: “Ya Gotta Love Red” by Diane S. Davis
2nd: “Birdsong” by Nancy Foro
3rd: “The Peony Quilt” by Diane S. Davis
Modern
1st: “Kraken” by Nancy Foro
2nd: “Ice Shards” by Eleanor Geiger
3rd: “Sunrise” by Betty Cook
Art
1st: “Loon Lagoon” by Barbara Johnson
2nd: “Peninsula Favorites” by Serena Mylchreest
3rd: “Rex’s Umbrella”by Peggy St. George
Peninsula Art Quilts Challenge
1st: “Raven in Leaves” by Marianne Nolte
2nd: “Southwest Cove” by Barbara Johnson
3rd: “Flamenco Dancer” by Gladis Marr