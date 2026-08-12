Responder Blotter — Aug. 12, 2026
Published 3:30 am Wednesday, August 12, 2026
The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.
Aug. 2
12:22 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block of West Sequim Bay Road
10:37 p.m. — Stolen property recovered, 600 block of West Washington St.
Aug. 3
6:09 a.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of Kitchen-Dick Road/ Woodcock Road
9:20 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Spencer Road
9:48 a.m. — Littering, 2000 block of Woods Road
10:32 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 600 block of Rivers End Road
11:12 a.m. — Violation of court order, 200 block of Sanford Lane
2:03 p.m. — Littering, 100 block of Leslie Lane
2:29 p.m. — Violation of court order, 100 block of Lois Lane
2:40 p.m. — Burglary, 1700 block of Carlsborg Road
3:30 p.m. — Burn complaint, 2700 block of Towne Road
3:46 p.m. — Burn complaint, 2900 block of River Road
4:07 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.
4:09 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block of Williamson Road
5:11 p.m. — Fraud, 1600 block of Doe Run Road
7:08 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.
Aug. 4
12:14 p.m. — Fraud, 900 block of Starboard Way
12:32 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.
1:55 p.m. — Assault, 2100 block of West Hendrickson Road
3:16 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Maggie Lane
5:40 p.m. — Trespassing, 400 block of Dungeness Meadows
7:54 p.m. — Burn complaint, intersection of West Sequim Bay Road/ Forrest Road
Aug. 5
9:32 a.m. — Fraud, 250000 block of U.S. Highway 101
1:54 p.m. — Animal abuse, intersection of North Third Ave./ West Washington St.
8:54 p.m. — Animal bite, 1200 block of West Washington St.
9:59 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block of West Washington St.
10:11 p.m. — Prowler, 260000 block of U.S. Highway 101
Aug. 6
10:47 a.m. — Trespassing, intersection of South 14th Ave./ West Washington St.
11:27 a.m. — Trespassing, 700 block of West Washington St.
6:53 p.m. — Fraud, 900 block of East Belfield Ave.
Aug. 7
2:56 p.m. — Theft, 1700 block of Hooker Road
3:45 p.m. — Brush fire, 300 block of East Silberhorn Road
5:44 p.m. — Trespassing, 1000 block of West Washington St.
6:18 p.m. — Burn complaint, 2700 block of Towne Road
6:42 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of East Prairie St.
7:02 p..m. — Theft, 500 block of West Washington St.
10:36 p.m. — Burn complaint, 800 block of River Road
11:22 p.m. — Burn complaint, 800 block of East Blair Ave.
Aug. 8
9:28 a.m. — Fireworks violation, intersection of Raintree Lane/ Panorama Blvd.
11:02 a.m. — DUI arrest, 200 block of East Prairie St.
12:36 p.m. — Theft, 260000 block of U.S. Highway 101
12:52 p.m. — Brush fire, 1500 block of Sequim-Dungeness Way
1:20 p.m. — Fraud, 1000 block of West Spruce Court
3:34 p.m. — Animal abuse, 1200 block of West Washington St.
4:54 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.
5:47 p.m. — Trespassing, 400 block of West Washington St.