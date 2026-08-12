Site Logo

Responder Blotter — Aug. 12, 2026

Published 3:30 am Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Photos courtesy of Clallam County Fire District 3 Firefighters with Clallam County Fire District 3 responded to a brush fire at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 on the 2000 block of Happy Valley Road. No injuries or damage to nearby structures were reported, but a full burn ban is now in effect with local conditions dry and hot, firefighters said.
1/2

Photos courtesy of Clallam County Fire District 3

Firefighters with Clallam County Fire District 3 responded to a brush fire at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 on the 2000 block of Happy Valley Road. No injuries or damage to nearby structures were reported, but a full burn ban is now in effect with local conditions dry and hot, firefighters said.

Photos courtesy of Clallam County Fire District 3 Firefighters with Clallam County Fire District 3 responded to a brush fire at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 on the 2000 block of Happy Valley Road. No injuries or damage to nearby structures were reported, but a full burn ban is now in effect with local conditions dry and hot, firefighters said.
Firefighters with the Department of Natural Resources and Clallam County Fire District 3 worked together on the night of Aug. 8 to extinguish a car fire on Fish Hatchery Road that extended into nearby woods south of Sequim.

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

Aug. 2

12:22 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block of West Sequim Bay Road

10:37 p.m. — Stolen property recovered, 600 block of West Washington St.

Aug. 3

6:09 a.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of Kitchen-Dick Road/ Woodcock Road

9:20 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Spencer Road

9:48 a.m. — Littering, 2000 block of Woods Road

10:32 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 600 block of Rivers End Road

11:12 a.m. — Violation of court order, 200 block of Sanford Lane

2:03 p.m. — Littering, 100 block of Leslie Lane

2:29 p.m. — Violation of court order, 100 block of Lois Lane

2:40 p.m. — Burglary, 1700 block of Carlsborg Road

3:30 p.m. — Burn complaint, 2700 block of Towne Road

3:46 p.m. — Burn complaint, 2900 block of River Road

4:07 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

4:09 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block of Williamson Road

5:11 p.m. — Fraud, 1600 block of Doe Run Road

7:08 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

Aug. 4

12:14 p.m. — Fraud, 900 block of Starboard Way

12:32 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

1:55 p.m. — Assault, 2100 block of West Hendrickson Road

3:16 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Maggie Lane

5:40 p.m. — Trespassing, 400 block of Dungeness Meadows

7:54 p.m. — Burn complaint, intersection of West Sequim Bay Road/ Forrest Road

Aug. 5

9:32 a.m. — Fraud, 250000 block of U.S. Highway 101

1:54 p.m. — Animal abuse, intersection of North Third Ave./ West Washington St.

8:54 p.m. — Animal bite, 1200 block of West Washington St.

9:59 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block of West Washington St.

10:11 p.m. — Prowler, 260000 block of U.S. Highway 101

Aug. 6

10:47 a.m. — Trespassing, intersection of South 14th Ave./ West Washington St.

11:27 a.m. — Trespassing, 700 block of West Washington St.

6:53 p.m. — Fraud, 900 block of East Belfield Ave.

Aug. 7

2:56 p.m. — Theft, 1700 block of Hooker Road

3:45 p.m. — Brush fire, 300 block of East Silberhorn Road

5:44 p.m. — Trespassing, 1000 block of West Washington St.

6:18 p.m. — Burn complaint, 2700 block of Towne Road

6:42 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of East Prairie St.

7:02 p..m. — Theft, 500 block of West Washington St.

10:36 p.m. — Burn complaint, 800 block of River Road

11:22 p.m. — Burn complaint, 800 block of East Blair Ave.

Aug. 8

9:28 a.m. — Fireworks violation, intersection of Raintree Lane/ Panorama Blvd.

11:02 a.m. — DUI arrest, 200 block of East Prairie St.

12:36 p.m. — Theft, 260000 block of U.S. Highway 101

12:52 p.m. — Brush fire, 1500 block of Sequim-Dungeness Way

1:20 p.m. — Fraud, 1000 block of West Spruce Court

3:34 p.m. — Animal abuse, 1200 block of West Washington St.

4:54 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

5:47 p.m. — Trespassing, 400 block of West Washington St.

You Might Like

    Best of Olympic Peninsula

    Best of Olympic Peninsula