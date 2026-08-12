Collectors congregate for 32nd stamp show
Published 3:30 am Wednesday, August 12, 2026
The Strait Stamp Show at the Guy Cole Event Center on Saturday brought out new and seasoned philatelists looking to start new collection books or add to their existing ones.
Organizers said the free show had a consistent flow of people throughout the day with attendees spending a lot of time and money, and stamp vendors seeing a handful of collections come through the door for evaluation.
This year featured six exhibits with 24 total frames focused on a range of topics from foods good for certain organs to Washington’s discontinued post offices to Swiss cow bells.
The Strait Stamp Society, which puts on the show, meets monthly at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at Sequim Bible Church, 847 N. Sequim Ave.