Collectors congregate for 32nd stamp show

June Geovin of Rochester admires exhibits from Strait Stamp Show club members. She traveled with her husband Dennis, an avid stamp collector, to the Sequim show on Aug. 8.

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Family members, from left, Denise Helms, Amity Goodworth, Scarlett Goodworth and Thomas Goodworth look through stamps at the penny table during the Strait Stamp Show on Aug. 8. They got into stamp collecting following Amity’s initial interest and now Scarlett is pursuing the hobby, too.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Molly Bishop of Sequim looks for international stamps to participate in the online project Postcrossing where participants can send and receive postcards from strangers across the globe. Bishop said she’s been attending the Strait Stamp Show since 2021.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Jim Kloetzel of Port Ludlow looks for an assortment of advertisements, novelty postcards, and leather postcards at the Strait Stamp Show. Kloetzel moved to the peninsula 15 years ago and joined the club around then, he said.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Jennifer Marx, a window clerk with the Sequim Post Office, holds up the Strait Stamp Show’s envelope design and cancellation stamp on Aug. 8. This year’s cancellation celebrates Sequim’s irrigation with a map of the original ditch.

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The Strait Stamp Show at the Guy Cole Event Center on Saturday brought out new and seasoned philatelists looking to start new collection books or add to their existing ones.

Organizers said the free show had a consistent flow of people throughout the day with attendees spending a lot of time and money, and stamp vendors seeing a handful of collections come through the door for evaluation.

This year featured six exhibits with 24 total frames focused on a range of topics from foods good for certain organs to Washington’s discontinued post offices to Swiss cow bells.

The Strait Stamp Society, which puts on the show, meets monthly at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at Sequim Bible Church, 847 N. Sequim Ave.