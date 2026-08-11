A&E BRIEFS — Aug. 12, 2026

Community dance

The public is invited to “Traditional Dances and Live Music,” an event that will take place at the Gardiner Community Center, 980 Old Gardiner Road in Sequim, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Longtime caller Dave Thielk will lead a variety of dances, such as contras, squares and Sicilian circles. The Contra Kings — local musicians Andrew Norcross, Emmett Pritchard, Jonathan Schenefeld and Frank Lowenstein) — will play old-time fiddle tunes for lively dancing.

It is not necessary to bring a partner as everyone switches partners after each dance.

No experience is required either. The dances are easy to learn, but first-timers are encouraged to arrive at 7 p.m. as the evening begins with the easiest dances.

Recessed-theme teen night

The Sequim Branch Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., will host a free recess-themed Teen Night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The party will feature outdoor games, sidewalk chalk, pizza and snacks for teens in grades 7-12. Card games, including “Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza,” and other indoor activities also will be available.

This program was designed based on ideas from the Teen Advisory Board. During the after-hours portion of the event, only teens will be able to access the building.

For more information, visit NOLS.org/events, call 360-683-1161 or email discover@nols.org. The Summer Reading Program is supported by local Friends of the Library groups.

Free art workshops on Zoom

The North Olympic Library System (NOLS) offers free art workshops taught by SilverKite Community Arts on Zoom. Use your own materials and follow along with the instructor during the webinar or watch the recording available after each session. Visit NOLS.org/SilverKite to register and view supply lists.

The online Art Workshop schedule is as follows:

Collage Art: Music in Bloom — Saturday, Aug. 15, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. While listening to a few short musical selections, participants will create a floral collage inspired by the songs.

Watercolor Painting: Cloud Imaginings — Monday, Sept. 14, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Paint clouds using wet and dry watercolor techniques. Then add detailing to enhance the imagined scenes or animals within the painted cloud forms.

Acrylic Painting: Sip and Paint Dahlias — Saturday, Sept. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Practice composition, brushwork and the use of a palette knife to paint colorful dahlia blooms.

This program is supported in part by the Friends of Sequim Library. For additional information on programs at the library, visit NOLS.org/events, email discover@nols.org, or call 360-417-8500.