Registration for SHS fall sports now open

Athletes for Sequim High School’s fall sports must register through finalforms.com. If the student is new to Sequim School District, an incoming ninth grader (freshman), or a sports-only athlete, they must register through Kaitlin Smithson via ksmithson@sequimschools.org or 360-582-3600.

Sign-ups for Sequim High School’s fall sports are now open.

Football is slated to begin Wednesday, Aug. 19, while all other fall sports — boys tennis, cross country, girls soccer, girls swimming, and volleyball — start on Monday, Aug. 24.

All athletes must register and complete forms in FinalForms at finalforms.com.

For more information, contact Athletic Director Ian Henley at 360-582-3600 or ihenley@sequimschools.org.

If you’re new to Sequim School District, an incoming ninth grader (freshman), or a sports-only athlete, athletes must register with Sequim High School through Kaitlin Smithson, SHS registrar, via ksmithson@sequimschools.org or 360-582-3600.

For more information, visit sequimschools.org.