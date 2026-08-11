Registration for SHS fall sports now open
Published 11:30 am Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Sign-ups for Sequim High School’s fall sports are now open.
Football is slated to begin Wednesday, Aug. 19, while all other fall sports — boys tennis, cross country, girls soccer, girls swimming, and volleyball — start on Monday, Aug. 24.
All athletes must register and complete forms in FinalForms at finalforms.com.
For more information, contact Athletic Director Ian Henley at 360-582-3600 or ihenley@sequimschools.org.
If you’re new to Sequim School District, an incoming ninth grader (freshman), or a sports-only athlete, athletes must register with Sequim High School through Kaitlin Smithson, SHS registrar, via ksmithson@sequimschools.org or 360-582-3600.
For more information, visit sequimschools.org.