Cool cars help with scholarship support
Published 11:30 am Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Sequim Prairie Nights, the ninth annual scholarship benefit, saw its biggest turnout ever with 178 cars lining three blocks of both sides of West Washington Street on Saturday. Larry Reece’s Flat Head powered 1932 Ford was voted the show favorite.
As tradition, vehicle registration helps support scholarships for local students pursuing automotive, construction, and/or welding trades.
Earlier this year, the event provided two $1,000 scholarships to local graduates via the Olympic View Community Foundation. The event also featured Sequim Little Car Swap with car tracks for Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars, and a cart to exchange the popular collectibles.
For more information about Sequim Prairie Nights, visit SequimPrairieNights.org or facebook.com/SequimPrairieNights.