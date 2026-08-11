Cool cars help with scholarship support

For the ninth year, Sequim Prairie Nights hosted cars in downtown Sequim as a benefit for scholarships to help students pursuing automotive, construction, and/or welding trades.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ For the ninth year, Sequim Prairie Nights hosted cars in downtown Sequim as a benefit for scholarships to help students pursuing automotive, construction, and/or welding trades.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Paisley Fultz, 11, of Port Angeles, had her face painted by Danica Duncan during Sequim Prairie Nights.

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For the ninth year, Sequim Prairie Nights hosted cars in downtown Sequim as a benefit for scholarships to help students pursuing automotive, construction, and/or welding trades.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Troy and Jeni Amburg of Sequim enjoy their first visit to the Sequim Prairie Nights annual event on Saturday.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Three-year-old Fish Ebell of Port Angeles finds his favorite new car from a new effort called the Sequim Little Car Swap, which set up shop in front of Sunshine Cafe during Sequim Prairie Nights. The swap’s organizers hope to be at more events in the future. Look for more information at facebook.com/sequimlittlecarswap.

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Alan McMurray of Sequim with the Tri-Mac Speedsters shows his Bonneville Salt Flats land-speed racing motorcycle in front of A-1 Auto Parts, one of the sponsors supporting the team’s Bonneville Speed Week efforts. McMurray said he has reached 95 mph so far and hopes to reach 120 mph. McMurray and his father George have competed for land-speed records before.

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Sequim Prairie Nights, the ninth annual scholarship benefit, saw its biggest turnout ever with 178 cars lining three blocks of both sides of West Washington Street on Saturday. Larry Reece’s Flat Head powered 1932 Ford was voted the show favorite.

As tradition, vehicle registration helps support scholarships for local students pursuing automotive, construction, and/or welding trades.

Earlier this year, the event provided two $1,000 scholarships to local graduates via the Olympic View Community Foundation. The event also featured Sequim Little Car Swap with car tracks for Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars, and a cart to exchange the popular collectibles.

For more information about Sequim Prairie Nights, visit SequimPrairieNights.org or facebook.com/SequimPrairieNights.