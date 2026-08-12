Extension office asks public to help protect local water resources

As the Dungeness River flows at critically low levels, Port Angeles remains under a Stage II water shortage alert and Washington enters its fourth consecutive year under a statewide drought declaration, residents are being urged to conserve water both indoors and outdoors.

According to the Washington State University Clallam County Extension office, the region’s drought is largely tied to declining winter snowpack, which serves as a primary water source for much of the state. Officials say warmer temperatures and reduced snowmelt have left less water flowing into local streams and rivers, creating increasingly common snowpack-driven drought conditions.

Recent rainfall has provided little relief, an Aug. 5 press release from the extension office stated, noting that a few days of rain are not enough to reverse the long-term effects of reduced snowpack and higher temperatures. Continued conservation will be important as the region moves through the remainder of the summer.

Reducing outdoor water use can have the greatest impact, extension staff reported. Nationally, more than 30 percent of household water use occurs outdoors, and in drier climates or during the warmest months that figure can reach 70 percent, the office said.

The extension office recommends allowing lawns to go dormant during the summer rather than trying to keep them green. Dormant grass typically recovers when fall rains return. Homeowners are also encouraged to mow less frequently to keep grass taller, which promotes deeper, healthier root systems.

Other recommendations include watering plants deeply but less often, irrigating early in the morning to reduce evaporation, applying mulch around trees, shrubs and garden beds to help retain soil moisture, and using drip or trickle irrigation instead of overhead sprinklers whenever possible.

Residents are also encouraged to learn where their water originates — whether from a private well, municipal system, water district or irrigation company — and stay informed about local conservation recommendations.

Extension officials said conserving water helps maintain streamflows needed by salmon and other wildlife while strengthening the community’s ability to withstand future droughts.

Additional drought information and outdoor water conservation resources are available through the WSU Clallam County Extension water conservation program. Residents can also visit the Clallam County Master Gardener Demonstration Garden at 2711 Woodcock Road in Sequim to learn about water-wise gardening practices and speak with Master Gardener volunteers.