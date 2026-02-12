Boys Girls Club launches Molly’s Meals

For many local teens, the end of the school day doesn’t just signal the start of homework or sports — it marks the beginning of a search for their next meal. To bridge this gap, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula has launched Molly’s Meals, a comprehensive initiative designed to fight teen food insecurity while teaching young people kitchen skills that will help them in adulthood.

Launched in January and centered at the Carroll C. Kendall Teen Center, located at 400 West Fir St. in Sequim, the program is named in honor of local philanthropist Molly Schwarz.

“Food is the foundation,” Mary Budke, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula, stated in a press release announcing the new program. “When a teen arrives or goes home hungry, everything else becomes an uphill battle.”

The program recognizes that food insecurity in a rural community is often compounded by transportation hurdles and social isolation. By providing fresh, balanced meals in a social setting that includes supportive adults, the Club aims to reduce the stigma often associated with food assistance, turning dinner time into a “safe harbor” for connection.

Life and job skills

Molly’s Meals goes beyond the traditional soup kitchen model by putting teens in the driver’s seat. Through instructional lessons — some led by professional local chefs — participants are gaining hands-on experience in:

Culinary basics: Mastering knife safety, recipe reading, and heat control.

Budgeting: Learning to prep a nutritious meal for under $5 or creating three distinct dishes from a single ingredient.

Health literacy: Decoding nutrition labels to make informed grocery choices.

Professional certification: Ten local teens have already earned their official food handler’s permits through the program.

According to the Boys & Girls Club, these skills are intended to do more than just fill a plate; they are designed to make youth “workforce-ready” for the Olympic Peninsula’s hospitality and culinary sectors.

“I believe no young person in our community should worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said Schwarz. “If we can meet this most basic need, we give teens the stability and confidence they need to imagine a brighter future.”

Bridging the gap

One of the most innovative features of the program, according to the Boys & Girls Club, is We Feed Fridays. In rural areas, weekends can be the most difficult time for food-insecure youth who lose access to school-based meal programs. We Feed Fridays addresses that issue.

Every Friday evening, teens at the Club prepare a warm meal together. Those heading out to high school games or returning home are provided with packaged versions of the same meal, ensuring they stay nourished through Sunday.

How to help

The success of Molly’s Meals relies on help from the community. As the program scales up to reach more youth across the peninsula, the Club is seeking donors and partners to keep the pantry stocked.

For more information or to contribute to the program, call 360-683-8095.

“Together, we are not just feeding youth,” Budke said. “We are empowering them, teaching them, and lifting them up so they can reach their full potential.”