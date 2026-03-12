Festival issues ‘trash’ fashion challenge

Three teams competed in the Sequim Irrigation Festival’s first Trashion Challenge on March 7 using various garbage to create a fashionable look.

Sequim Irrigation Festival held its first Trashion Challenge on March 7 at Studio Bob in Port Angeles leading up to its Trashion Show on May 2 in the Guy Cole Event Center in Sequim.

Three teams had two hours to create an outfit from a collection of trash and send it down the runway for judging based on creativity. The Port Angeles Community Players won the challenge.

Organizers said the Trashion Show is about bringing awareness to how much garbage humans throw away.

Another Trashion event is set for April 4 in Carrie Blake Community Park. For more information on the festival, go to irrigationfestival.com or email info@irrigation festival.com.