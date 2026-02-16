Lynwood man dies in collision east of Sequim on Sunday night

A fatal head-on collision east of Sequim along U.S. Highway 101 on Sunday night has left a 39-year-old Lynwood man dead and two others with serious injuries in the hospital.

Washington State Patrol reports that Micah Lacunza, 39, of Port Hadlock was driving west in a 2004 Chevy Silverado near Palo Alto Road at 7:12 p.m. Feb. 15 before allegedly crossing the center line and striking a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser driving east on the highway.

The cruiser’s passenger Skylor Richford was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Patrol, and its driver Mathilde Richford, 34, also of Lynwood, was flown via Life Flight to Harborview Medical Center. They were both wearing seatbelts.

Lacunza was flown to Providence Regional Medical Center.

State Patrol reports Lacunza was not wearing a seatbelt and drugs or alcohol are suspected in their investigation for tentative charges against him of vehicular assault and vehicular homicide.

A spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center said Mathilde Richford was discharged from the hospital.

A patient status update for Lacunza was not immediately available from Providence.

Both vehicles were totaled, and the highway was fully blocked for several hours before fully reopening early Monday morning, State Patrol reports.