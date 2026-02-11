Responder Blotter — Feb. 11, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

Clallam County Fire District 3 responded to 200 incidents from Jan. 31-Feb. 7, including increased calls for flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting, and general feelings of being unwell. They also responded to “burn complaints” where landowners continue to have fires that are outside of the permitted code. Crews also fit in multiple trainings. They conduct a training evolution nearly every shift, staff said, that consist of pulling hose, safe driving techniques, refining EMS skills, and/or specific building familiarization in a process called “Pre-Incident Planning.” For more information on fire prevention, visit ccfd3.org.

Feb. 1

3:35 p.m. — Threats, 300 block of West Silberhorn Road

8:21 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of West Silberhorn Road

8:31 p.m. — Threats, 100 block of Sawmill Road

Feb. 2

3:37 p.m. — Burglary, 600 block of Serpentine Ave.

11:27 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 2700 block of Port Williams Road

12:16 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

1:50 p.m. — Assault, 600 block of North Garry Oak Drive

4:13 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road

4:30 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, 600 block of West Washington St.

6:24 p.m. — Trespassing, 1000 block of West Washington St.

10:38 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of South Third Ave./ West Prairie St.

Feb. 3

5:49 a.m. — Trespassing, intersection of East Runnion Road/ Sawmill Road

7:12 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Bluegrass Lane

10:30 a.m. — Threats, 200 block of Dungeness Meadows

10:48 a.m. — Theft, intersection of Toad Road/ Hooker Road

12:42 p.m. — Fraud, 500 block of Silver Frost Drive

1:46 p.m. — Threats, 600 block of West Washington St.

3:00 p.m. — Burn complaint, 100 block of Runnion View Way

3:12 p.m. — Trespassing, 600 block of West Washington St.

5:13 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of West Deytona St.

Feb. 4

9:35 a.m. — Littering, intersection of Lotzgesell Road/ Twin Fawn Lane

10:48 a.m. — Indecent exposure, 900 block of West Washington St.

12:38 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block of Livengood Lane

4:30 p.m. — Burn complaint, 1400 block of Port Williams Road

5:23 p.m. — Burn complaint, 200 block of Griffith Farm Road

9:57 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

Feb. 5

10:11 a.m. — Violation of court order, 400 block of South Brown Road

1:17 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

3:35 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of West Stephens Place

6:08 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block of West Washington St.

11:11 p.m. — Harassment, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

Feb. 6

11:20 a.m. — Harassment, 100 block of North Blake Ave.

12:56 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of Woods Road

1:36 p.m. — Fraud, 900 block of North Kendall Road

2:30 p.m. — Assault, 300 block of West Hendrickson Road

10:22 p.m. — Burglary, 600 block of Serpentine Ave.

Feb. 7

7:41 a.m. — Harassment, 2600 block of Lost Mountain Road

10:21 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 1500 block of Heath Road

4:42 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1000 block of Doe Run Road

10:26 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block of Heath Road

Feb. 8

3:57 p.m. — Theft, 400 block of Broadmoor St.

6:31 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 1000 block of 3 Crabs Road

7:45 p.m. — Fireworks violation, intersection of Woodcock Road/ Kirner Road

8:31 p.m. — Harassment, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

8:10 p.m. — Explosion, 200 block of Falcon Road

Note: there were six reports of fireworks violations in Clallam County reported during and after the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl.