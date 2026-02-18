FAITH NEWS — Feb. 18, 2026

Swipe or click to see more

Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N Barr Road, will welcome guest speaker Joseph Bednarik for a message titled “Howdy, Signal!” at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22.

In this cacophonous era of big data, AI, social media, misinformation, fake news, and conspiracy theories, Bednarik will address the concept of “signal to noise.”

One can attend the service either in-person or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.