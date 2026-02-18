From the Sheriff’s Desk: SB 5974 vs. 2387: Legislation affecting voters, elected sheriffs

By Brian King

The county Sheriff is the only law enforcement officer in Washington directly elected by the people. That direct election is not a historical artifact — it is a constitutional design meant to ensure local accountability and community control over public safety leadership.

Today, that structure is at risk.

Senate Bill 5974 would grant the state Criminal Justice Training Commission — an un-elected regulatory body — the authority to de-certify an elected sheriff under broad and, in some cases, undefined criteria. De-certification under this proposal would result in the immediate removal of a sheriff from office, effectively overturning the outcome of a countywide election.

Supporters describe this proposal as modernization or standardization. In reality, it represents a transfer of authority away from voters and into the hands of an appointed commission. Accountability for public safety leaders is essential, but removing an elected official from office is not an administrative action — it is a democratic one. In our system of government, that authority belongs to the voters, not to un-elected boards.

This concern is not hypothetical. The proposed grounds for de-certification include vague and subjective concepts. When standards are unclear and enforcement is removed from voters, the risk of political misuse becomes real.

There is a better approach — one that strengthens accountability while preserving the voters’ rightful authority.

An alternative proposal supported by the Washington State Sheriffs’ Association, House Bill 2387, would link any state de-certification of an elected sheriff to established recall procedures. Under this approach, the question of removal is placed squarely where it belongs: in the hands of the electorate.

The “Sheriffs Accountability to the Voters Act” maintains strong accountability while respecting the constitutional role of voters in choosing — and, if necessary, removing — their sheriff. This model ensures that Sheriffs remain responsive to local priorities rather than external political pressures.

As the Legislature considers these bills, public input matters. If accountability for sheriffs is to be strengthened, it must be done in a way that honors voter choice. I encourage residents to contact their legislators and support policies that preserve the right of communities to elect — and, when warranted, recall — their sheriff, while opposing any measure that allows an un-elected commission to override the will of the voters.

I strongly encourage all Washington voters to make their voices heard by sharing their perspectives on both of these bills through the Legislature’s online comment portals.

To register your opinion on SB 5974, which would allow the state to remove elected sheriffs through de-certification, visit: https://app.leg.wa.gov/pbc/bill/5974

To share your thoughts on the Sheriffs Accountability to the Voters Act (HB 2387) — which preserves authority over sheriffs with the voters who elected them — visit: https://app.leg.wa.gov/pbc/bill/2387

Washington voters should never involuntarily lose the right to hire — or fire — their sheriff. This legislative session presents an opportunity to strengthen accountability while respecting the constitutional role of the electorate. Lawmakers should reinforce that principle, not dismantle it.