Habitat Happenings: Sarah Ketchum manages Clallam stores that fund nonprofit’s building endeavors

By Jessica Dietzman

For 17 years, Sarah Ketchum has been a steady, joyful force behind one of Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County’s most essential engines of impact: our Habitat stores. As store director, she oversees both the Sequim Habitat Boutique and the Port Angeles Habitat Store, two community-driven spaces that do far more than sell donated goods. Under her leadership, they have become hubs of sustainability, connection, and mission in action.

“Our stores are a revenue opportunity for Habitat,” Sarah explains. “They are also the face of our organization. When people walk in, they see what Habitat stands for.”

Every item sold, whether a gently used sofa, a vintage treasure, or a box of hardware, directly supports affordable home construction, critical repairs, and the operational backbone that keeps Habitat building in Clallam County.

Each store has its own personality. The Sequim Habitat Boutique, affectionately known as the “Posh Palace,” specializes in higher-end décor and furniture, offering a curated shopping experience that surprises first-time visitors. The Port Angeles store, by contrast, is a treasure hunter’s paradise. It is larger, more eclectic, and stocked with tools, hardware, appliances, construction materials, furniture, and more.

“Both stores serve the community in different ways,” Sarah says. “Together, they make our mission possible.”

Running two stores comes with challenges, especially as corporate and local business donations fluctuate with the economy. But the joys far outweigh the hurdles.

“I love being part of the Habitat team,” she says. “I have grown up here, starting in customer service and now leading both stores. That has been one of the biggest joys of my life.”

Sarah’s leadership style centers on positivity, teamwork, and gratitude. Volunteers are at the heart of that culture.

She recalls one volunteer in particular, Mike Dunn, who dedicated nearly 40 hours a week for more than a decade.

“Mike did everything for us,” she says. “So the staff got together and painted the exterior of his house to give it a refresh. It was our way of giving back to someone who gave so much.”

The stores continue to evolve, with exciting changes on the horizon. Sarah and her team are exploring new product lines, expanding appliance offerings, and recently, we added a third store, moving into e-commerce for those rare, specialty items that are donated to find homes across the country.

Recent standout donations include an 1849 hand-carved Chinese table and a violin with Holocaust history, which Habitat is donating to the Violins of Hope museum.

Sustainability remains a core value. Staff-led DIY upcycling competitions and community art events breathe new life into donated furniture, proving that reuse can be both practical and creative.

“We love seeing what people can make from something old,” Sarah says.

Over the last two years we have kept over 1,000 tons of donations out of the landfill and into homes.

Sarah’s connection to Habitat is deeply personal. As a single mother, she learned construction skills from Habitat’s team and used them to remodel her own foreclosure home.

“I am here for the mission,” she says. “Watching families get a safe, affordable place to live is what keeps me passionate.”

To support Habitat Clallam stores shop, donate and volunteer.

Donations of gently used, reusable items are always welcome.

We also pick up donations from Sequim or Port Angeles.

To schedule a pick-up, call 360-775-3744.

Here is where to find the stores:

PA Store: 728 E. Front St.

Facebook: facebook.com/HabitatStoreClallam/

Sequim Boutique Store: 154 W. Washington St.

Facebook: facebook.com/HfHCCSequimStore/

Online Store: ebay.com/usr/habitat_clallam_online store

For more information on our Habitat stores call 360-417-7543, email customer service@habitatclallam.org or visit our website habitatclallam.org