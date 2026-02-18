LETTERS TO THE EDITOR — Feb. 18, 2026

Don’t change name

As a local resident and taxpayer, I am begging you to not change the name of our Clallam County Courthouse. Please do not wipe away our history and invent ways to make it different just for the sake of change. This is so unnecessary when there is much to be fixed in our county. None of you were born here, probably didn’t go to school here or have the blood connections with this land to understand what you are suggesting to change. New ideas should not be the focus here but just simply, leave our history alone.

There are many ways to honor Judge Susan Owens, but not by renaming our courthouse. She was an amazing woman who accomplished much in her career but I believe when you are paid to do a worthy job well, your rewards are many forever. Changing the name of this historic building does not have anything to do with honoring Judge Owens. The name should never be changed. It is our history that needs to be honored.

Please concentrate on our desperate needs in Clallam County and not further thinking of “new ideas” that just create ways to wipe out the past. We are all a blink on the radar of history which is static and can’t be changed because it has already happened. Don’t do damage to existing names that are embedded in generations of families. You aren’t representing us if you don’t understand that fact. Sitting in your current elected positions for a short time does not give you the right to make these statements as if it is already decided.

I would like to remind everyone that the Clallam County Courthouse is listed on the Washington State list of Historical Sites and the National List of Historical Sites. These lists are published for decades in every form of media. It is impossible to change the names of those sites.

Judith Reandeau Stipe

Sequim

How will you respond?

There will soon come a time when the younger generation will ask “What did you do?” when our country was under attack from within. How will you respond? If not you, who? If not now, when?

JoAnne Yerkes

Sequim

Where is other side?

I know Clallam County and Washington State are mostly Democratic politically, but where are the letters to the editor with the other side of opinions? The Gazette needs to hear from a balance of people.

If agreeing with others that want to protect the criminals by turning them out of jails into the community bothers you, then write a letter to the editor. I think state, city and county leaders should follow the federal and state laws. And where are the Sequim street demonstrations supporting the laws and ICE agents who protect our families and neighbors?

Janice Smith

Sequim