Milestones: couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Officer Daniel Martinez of the Sequim Police Department with his Certificate of Recognition.

Sequim couple mark 90th birthdays, 70 years of marriage

Barry and Jody Wheeler, former longtime Sequim residents, recently celebrated their 90th birthdays and this month are marking their 70th wedding anniversary.

Both Barry and Jody graduated from Sequim High School as members of the Class of 1954. Barry was born and raised in Sequim, the son of William (Bill) Wheeler and Neva (Cays) Wheeler. Bill operated a dairy farm and owned the milk truck that served the Sequim Valley for many years, while Neva began her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse in Happy Valley.

Barry grew up working on the family farm and went on to a teaching career, teaching as a middle and high school English teacher in Bellingham, Port Townsend, Port Angeles, and Sequim. He also coached the Sequim High School football team.

Jody is the daughter of John Neil and Mary (Lorraine) Neil. Her family moved to Sequim the summer before her junior year of high school. She met Barry at a dance held at the Macleay School Hall, now known as the Sequim Prairie Grange. Jody devoted many years to raising her family as a homemaker, later entering the workforce once her children were grown and in school.

The couple raised four children, all of whom graduated from Sequim High School: Jon (Class of ‘75), Jay (Class of ‘78), Janelle (Class of ‘81), and Jeff (Class of ‘88). Their family now includes 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Today, Barry and Jody reside in Blaine, Washington, near two of their sons and their families.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate the Wheelers’ 90th birthdays and 70 years of marriage on March 21 at Birch Bay Bible Community Church, 4460 Bay Road, in Blaine. The celebration will be held as an open house from 1 to 4 p.m.

Officers honored

Lieutenant Jim Thompson of the Lower Elwha Police Department and Officer Daniel Martinez of the Sequim Police Department were recently recognized with Certificates of Recognition for their outstanding work with the Handle With Care Program.

Thompson was honored for his advocacy and efforts to strengthen collaboration among partner agencies, ensuring children exposed to potentially traumatic events receive timely support. Martinez was recognized for his leadership in notifying school staff when students may have experienced trauma, improving communication and support between law enforcement and local schools.

The Handle With Care Program helps schools and community partners respond quickly and compassionately when children face potentially traumatic incidents. The awards, presented by the Clallam Resilience Project, recognize the officers’ service and achievements throughout 2025.