Responder Blotter — Feb. 18, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

Feb. 9

12:11 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

2:04 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 400 block of Autumn Road

7:25 p.m. — Burglary, 900 block of North Starboard Way

Feb. 10

10:46 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block of East Washington St.

1:31 p.m. — Violation of court order, 100 block of West Washington St.

2:24 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of River Road/ Otter Way

9:10 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

Feb. 11

2:21 a.m. — Assault, 800 block of Fox Hollow Road

7:06 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of South Sequim Ave.

9:49 a.m. — Trespassing, 500 block of West Washington St.

11:15 a.m. — Assault, 600 block of North Garry Oak Drive

12:09 p.m. — Fraud, 500 block of West Washington St.

1:03 p.m. — Violation of court order, 400 block of West Hemlock St.

5:33 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road

Feb. 12

9:27 a.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of North Fifth Ave./ Old Olympic Highway

11:25 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block of McFarland Drive

1:00 p.m. — Threats, 600 block of North Sequim Ave.

2:16 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block of West Bell St.

9:52 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block of Eagle Place

Feb. 13

9:13 a.m. — Fraud, 500 block of North Sequim Ave.

10:16 a.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

10:38 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Hooker Road

12:18 p.m. — Harassment, 100 block of North Blake Ave.

2:03 p.m. — Fraud, 700 block of Ridge View Drive

3:34 p.m. — Harassment, 300 block of West Prairie St.

4:14 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 800 block of Heath Road

4:31 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of West Cedar St.

5:52 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 200 block of Riverview Drive

Feb. 14

9:08 a.m. — Theft, 400 block of West Washington St.

Feb. 15

9:41 a.m. — Littering, 500 block of North Fifth Ave.

Feb. 16

3:30 a.m. — Assault, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.