Clallam County’s health inspections for January

Carlsborg’s Old Mill Cafe, pictured here with a Prime Rib Stroganoff and a burger on the food line on Feb. 13, received a perfect health inspection in January at its location at 721 E. Carlsborg Road. It was one of 25 eateries to receive a perfect score from Clallam County Environmental Health Services.

Here are Clallam County Environmental Health Services’ inspections in January of restaurants, schools, and food businesses.

Inspectors visited 34 establishments, and found 25 locations with perfect scores. Two businesses were reinspected and one received a perfect score in February.

Perfect scores

The following establishments received perfect scores:

• Atomic Bagels, 121 1/2 W. First St., Port Angeles

• The Cedars at Dungeness, 1965 E. Woodcock Road, Sequim

• Carlsborg’s Old Mill Cafe, 721 E. Carlsborg Road, Carlsborg

• Chevron Sequim, 23 E. Hooker Road, Sequim

• Easy Street Coffee & Tea House, 128 W. First St., Port Angeles

• Franz Bakery Outlet, 2920 E. Hwy 101, East Port Angeles

• Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles

• Frugals, 1520 E. Front St., Port Angeles

• Grocery Outlet, 2823 E. Hwy. 101, Port Angeles

• Hardy’s Market, 10200 Old Olympic Hwy., Sequim

• Jack in the Box, 902 E. Front St., Port Angeles

• Lincoln High School, 924 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles

• Lola’s Cafe, 112 S. Lincoln St., Unit A, Port Angeles

• Lower Elwha Heritage Center, 401 E. First St., Port Angeles

• Mighty Pine Brewing, 540 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles

• Peninsula College Concession, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd., Port Angeles

• Pizza Hut, 902 E. First St., Port Angeles

• Port Angeles High School, 304 W. Park Ave., Port Angeles

• Priscilla’s Cruise In Cafe, 2341 E. Hwy 101, Port Angeles

• Quality Food Center (QFC), 990 E. Washington St., Sequim

• Safeway Bayview Starbucks, 2701 E. Hwy. 101, Port Angeles

• Sunny Farms Country Store, 261461 W. Hwy 101, Sequim

• Traylors Restaurant and Lounge, 3256 E. Hwy 101, Port Angeles

• Walgreens Sequim, 490 W. Washington St., Sequim

• Walmart Sequim, 1110 W. Washington St., Sequim

Point Deductions

The establishments listed were determined to have a less-than perfect score.

*Notes a reinspection

• Dockside Grill, 2577 E. Washington St., Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager Certification by April 30.

• HWY 101 Food Mart, 1023 E. Front St., Port Angeles *

(5-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager Certificate. No date given. No follow-up inspection required.

• Riverhouse Bakery and Bistro, 120 W. Bell St., Unit 1-F, Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must repair the dishwasher’s sanitizer cycle by Jan. 22 and staff must wash dishes with tablet sanitizer to meet proper sanitization level. No follow-up inspection required.

• Sawadee Thai Cuisine, 271 S. Seventh Ave., Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager Certification by Feb. 23.

• Bella Italia, 118 E. First St., Port Angeles

(10-point deduction): Must use an approved record keeping system that would preserve the source identification when removing one or more tagged or labeled shellstock from their containers; must disassemble the can opener, clean and sanitize the assembly, remove and replace the blade by Jan. 28. No follow-up required.

• The Great Northern Coffee Bar, 118 W. First St., Port Angeles

(10-point deduction): Eatery deducted for adequate handwashing facilities. It was reinspected on Feb. 11 and received a perfect score.

• Lincoln Park Grocery, 1500 W. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles

(10-point deduction): Cheese temperature read 45 degrees and must be held at 41 degrees or below (correct Jan. 7); the water temperature in the manifold servicing high temperature ware washing machine was below minimum allowable 180 degrees and must operate between 180-194 degrees by Jan. 9. No follow-up inspection required.

• Sergio’s Family Mexican Restaurant, 271 S. Seventh Ave., Suite 30

(10-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager Certification by Feb. 24; repair leaking water line in walk-in by Jan. 20. No follow-up inspection required.

• Country Aire Natural Foods, 200 W. First St., Port Angeles

(20-point deduction): One person must acquire a Certified Food Safety Manager card by Feb. 12; tofu read a temperature of 48 degrees and must be 41 degrees or below and fridge must be able to hold that temperature by Jan. 15; and cutting boards in deli must be deep cleaned or replaced by Jan. 22. No follow-up required.

Clallam County Environmental Health Services can be found in-person at 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles, and contacted by mail at 111 E. Third St., Port Angeles, WA 98362, or by phone at 360-417-2258. Read more about the department and inspections here: clallamcountywa.gov/338/Food-Safety-Living-Environment.