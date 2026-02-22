Irrigation royalty crowned for 2026

Swipe or click to see more

This year’s Junior Royalty, include from left, Hudson Hueter, Stella Mueller, and Fern Ollerman. Not pictured is Paisley Bekkevar who was unable to attend the pageant on Feb. 21.

Last year’s royalty, from left, queen Lily Tjemsland, prince Malachi Byrne, princess Joanna Morales, and princess Roxy Woods gather after sharing their thank you’s and farewell speeches via voiceover at the Royalty Ambassador Scholarship Pageant. Earlier they sang a remix of “Wannabe” by The Spice Girls dedicated to this year’s royalty.

New royalty, from left, princess Caroline Caudle, prince Brayden Baritelle, queen Tilly Woods, and princess Emma Rhodes stand together after being crowned on Feb. 21 in their new roles for the Sequim Irrigation Festival.

Tilly Woods is crowned as the 2026 queen of the Sequim Irrigation Festival on Feb. 21 by last year’s queen Lily Tjemsland.

Tilly Woods is Sequim’s newest queen.

She and princesses Caroline Caudle and Emma Rhodes, and prince Brayden Baritelle will represent Sequim at community events and regional parades through the next year for the Sequim Irrigation Festival’s 131st year.

The four teens participated in the festival’s Royalty Ambassador Scholarship Pageant on Feb. 21 in Sequim High School sharing their interests, backgrounds and talents.

Woods said being named queen caught her by surprise as she hadn’t thought about the title as she was so focused on doing well.

“But when (emcee Guy Horton) called my name, it was truly an unforgettable moment,” she said.

“I was so excited! It really was an amazing experience.”

Woods, who aspires to become a teacher after graduating from high school, sang “Somewhere That’s Green” from “Little Shop of Horrors” at the pageant, and she follows her sister Roxy’s lead, who was a festival princess in 2025.

In a previous interview, Woods said her sister helped her prepare for the pageant, and that it was a great experience to hang out more with her sister especially since it’s Roxy’s senior year.

For the royalty’s service to Sequim and the festival, the Royal Ambassador Court will each receive a scholarship with the queen receiving $1,250 and each prince/princesses $1,000.

Through the year, each of the royalty will share a platform to help the community in some way, i.e. Woods plans to help RISE Rescue Alliance, a dog adoption group.

Outgoing royalty queen Lily Tjemsland, princess Joanna Morales, princess Roxy Woods, and prince Malachi Byrne shared farewell speeches via voiceover, and sang a remix of “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls. They dedicated the song to this year’s royalty.

Also during the pageant, this year’s junior royalty were crowned, including prince Hudson Hueter, princess Stella Mueller, and princess Fern Ollerman. Princess Paisley Bekkevar was unable to attend.

The Sequim Irrigation Festival is set for May 1-9 and remains Washington’s longest continuously running festival. Read more about it at irrigationfestival.com.