Wrestling: Spelker medals for Wolves

Photo by Emily Matthiessen/ Ryan Spelker, seen wrestling in Sequim earlier this season, finished eighth in the 132-pound bracket of the 2A state tournament.

One Sequim wrestler earned a medal at the MAT Classic state tournament as Sequim earned 11 wins overall in Tacoma against the best boys and girls wrestlers in the state.

The Wolves’ nine wrestlers set high goals for themselves all looking to medal at the 2A season-ending tournament in the Tacoma Dome Feb. 20-21.

Senior Ryan Spelker at 132 pounds finished eighth with four wins over two days.

He opened with an 11-1 major decision over Logan Wise of Deer Park, giving up the single near the end of the match.

In the second round he was pinned by Alexander Gomez of Chief Sealth International High School Pinned in 1:30 but recovered on Saturday to win three more matches.

He pinned Benjamin Shatetskyy of Ridgefield in 4:12 and then Dylan Turner of Marysville Pilchuck in 2:57.

Spelker earned a 6-0 decision over Parker Hamilton of Deer Park with a takedown and nearfall in the first period and a penalty point in the second. He was then pinned in 4:20 by fifth place finisher Francisco Valendica of Toppenish, and lost the seventh place match by 8-0 major decision to Rorek Foss of Black Hills.

Juniors Story Snow and Finn Jones each won two matches.

Snow, in the 125-pound girls bracket, opened with a pin of Ellie Schoenbachler of Lakewood in 2:34.

She was pinned in 1:58 by Lillian Hulegaard of Ridgefield, who went on to win third place in state.

In the consolation Story won 14-11 over Angelina Robinson of W.F. West but ended the tournament pinned in 2:40 by Hannah Weaver of Kingston.

In the 126-pounds boys bracket, Jones lost his opening match by pin in 1:14 to Josiah Ocampo of Cleveland but rebounded in the consolation to pin Stephen Patton of Eatonville in 4:31 on day one. On Saturday, he pinned Eliseo Ortiz Lopez of Lynden in 38 seconds, but he was pinned by Valentino Recio of Selah in 39 seconds.

Johnny Vilona, at 138 pounds, was the only other senior to wrestle for the Wolves. He opened the tournament with a pin of Damon Lehman of Burlington-Edison in 3:40.

He lost 11-7 to Trayvon Braziel-lee of Fife, who went on to place fourth. Vilona was behind 9-0 through two periods, but had a takedown and nearfall in the third period to bring the match to 9-7 until Braziel-lee had a reversal for the final match points.

On Saturday, Vilona lost 13-6 to fifth place finisher Cesar Solorio of Ridgefield.

Juniors Brandon Bair (106) and Riley Downs (144) each won a match.

Bair earned a tournament opening 17-10 decision over Wyatt Reagan of Cedarcrest.

He lost by 19-3 tech fall to second place finisher Shane Spindel of Washington High School and then by 4-3 to Cash Burton of Selah who finished eighth in state.

Riley Downs lost 16-4 in a major decision to Mason Daily of Sultan but won 11-3 in a major division over Israel Gonzalez of East Valley of Yakima. He lost his final patch by pin in 1:28 to Lewis Allen of W.F. West, who finished in eighth place.

Junior Levi Breithaupt (132), sophomore Max Sivilli (215 pounds), and freshman Harper Campbell (130) also competed for the Wolves.

Alternates Andre Linson (157) and Cash Hiner (215) did not compete.