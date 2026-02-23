Garrick hits Cedars’ first hole-in-one in ‘26

For the first time playing golf, Tom Garrick sunk a hole-in-one on Jan. 28. It was the first of the year at The Cedars at Dungeness.

Garrick hit the ace on Jan. 28 during the course’s Men’s Club event on hole No. 4 four 140 yards out using a 5 hybrid and Srixon Z XV golf ball.

“The shot was right on line, but since we were playing from the alternate tee, we couldn’t see it drop,” Garrick said. “When we reached the green, there was no green ball in sight until we checked the cup. Sure enough, there it was.”

It was the first of his career, said Art Green, the Cedars’ assistant golf professional.

Fellow club members Richard Clendening, Duane Sparrowk, and Brad Ainge witnessed the shot.

The Cedars at Dungeness is located at 1965 Woodcock Road, Sequim.