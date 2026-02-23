Groups collaborate to provide beds, quilts for children
Published 1:30 am Monday, February 23, 2026
Members of the WA. Peninsula/Sequim Chapter of Project Linus hosted Dot Berg, a representative of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, at a meeting in Sequim on Sunday, Feb. 15. Berg travelled from Seattle to discuss a collaboration between the two nonprofits, according to Phyllis Carey, coordinator of the Project Linus group.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and delivers beds to children ages 3-17 who are in need. Through the organization’s 350 chapters nationwide, 373,428 beds have been delivered, according to shpbeds.org. Washington state has four chapters of Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver and Spokane.
Project Linus provides comforting handmade quilts and blankets to children — many of whom are in hospitals. It has a dozen chapters in Washington state.
Carey said the local Project Linus group donated 22 quilts to Berg’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter.