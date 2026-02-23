Groups collaborate to provide beds, quilts for children

Dot Berg, left, a representative of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that provides beds to children in need, helps members of the WA. Peninsula/Sequim Chapter Project Linus show off handmade quilts for children and youth made by Project Linus member Sharen Ireton of Gardener. Berg travelled from Seattle to Sequim on Sunday, Feb. 15 to discuss a collaboration between the two organizations. Others pictured, from left, are Hester Hill, WA. Peninsula/Sequim Chapter Project Linus Coordinator Phyllis Carey, and Sue Haus.

Members of the WA. Peninsula/Sequim Chapter of Project Linus hosted Dot Berg, a representative of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, at a meeting in Sequim on Sunday, Feb. 15. Berg travelled from Seattle to discuss a collaboration between the two nonprofits, according to Phyllis Carey, coordinator of the Project Linus group.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and delivers beds to children ages 3-17 who are in need. Through the organization’s 350 chapters nationwide, 373,428 beds have been delivered, according to shpbeds.org. Washington state has four chapters of Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver and Spokane.

Project Linus provides comforting handmade quilts and blankets to children — many of whom are in hospitals. It has a dozen chapters in Washington state.

Carey said the local Project Linus group donated 22 quilts to Berg’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter.