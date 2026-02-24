Wreck east of Sequim sends one person to hospital Monday night

A Sequim woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles on Monday night after another Sequim driver suspected of driving under the influence struck her just east of Sequim.

Washington State Patrol reports that at 8:18 p.m. Feb. 23, Greta Tradal, 25, of Sequim was driving east on U.S. Highway 101 near Happy Valley Road in a 2007 Acura MDX and allegedly crossed the center line to strike Amanda Crum, 46, driving west on the highway in a 2018 Ford Explorer.

Tradal’s vehicle came to rest in the eastbound lane, and Crum’s in the westbound lane.

Crum was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unknown injuries. A 9 year old child riding with her was uninjured.

Crum was treated and released, according to OMC officials.

Tradal was also uninjured, and all three were wearing seatbelts.

Both vehicles were totaled

Tradal has charges pending for DUI and vehicular assault, according to Washington State Patrol.

The highway fully reopened after about three hours, according to the Department of Transportation.

A similar wreck occurred near the same location on Feb. 15 that killed a 39-year-old Lakewood man on Feb. 15.

A Port Hadlock man is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and allegedly driving over U.S. Highway 101’s center line near Palo Alto Road. He faces tentative charges of vehicular assault and vehicular homicide.

Clallam County Prosecutor Mark Nichols wrote via email that the suspect was released from Clallam County jail on Feb. 18 as they await reports from Washington State Patrol.

“Once we receive these reports, including any pending forensic testing results, we will review the investigation and make a charging decision,” he wrote.

The suspect already has pending charges in Jefferson County, so conditions of release and bond are already in place, Nichols wrote.