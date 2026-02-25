A&E BRIEFS — Feb. 25, 2026

Sequim Accordion Social

The Sequim Accordion Social will be held Sunday, March 8, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Shipley Center, 921 E. Hammond St. in Sequim. Join fellow accordion players and enthusiasts for an afternoon of music and dancing.

Former Spokane resident Eileen Webber will be the featured player.

There is a suggested donation of $5 at the door. Snacks and coffee will be provided.

Community dance

A community dance will take place at Black Diamond Community Center, 1942 Black Diamond Road, Port Angeles, on Saturday, March 7, from 7 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Community dances featuring contradancing — a folk dance involving two long, facing lines — are attended by folks from from Port Angeles, Sequim, the Port Townsend area and even Victoria. No experience is necessary, and neither is a partner as everyone changes partners after each dance.

New dancers are encouraged to arrive at 7 p.m. when the caller gives a free lesson to practice the basic elements of contradancing. After the lesson, experienced dancers are available to dance with beginners to help them practice.

The event will feature live music by Laurie Andres, Ruthie Carroll and Amy Carroll. The caller, Korem Woke, explains the dance moves before and during each dance.

Admission is $20 on a sliding scale. Anyone who decides they do not want to stay after the dance lesson will have their money refunded.

Attendees are asked to wear soft-soled, clean shoes to keep the dance floor in good condition.

Contradances have been held at Black Diamond Community Center for 40 years. The first contradance of the season is held in September, and the last one is held in June.