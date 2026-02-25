Art gallery to host food bank fundraiser

During the month of March, artists at Blue Whole Gallery will donate a portion of their proceeds from sales to the Sequim Food Bank.

During the month of March, Blue Whole Gallery, located at 129 W. Washington St., will partner with the Sequim Food Bank for a nonprofit-focused month of giving.

The gallery will host a free kickoff event during First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6.

Gallery artists will be donating a portion of the proceeds from art sales throughout the month to the Sequim Food Bank.

Gallery members chose the Sequim Food Bank as its annual nonprofit partner last fall when funding began affecting the nonprofit and the people it serves. In addition to the weekly food distribution at its Alder Street location, the food bank serves the Sequim community in many other ways. It provides weekend snacks and meals to local children and delivers ready-to-eat meals to home-bound and recovering neighbors.

The Mobile Food Pantry takes food directly to neighborhoods, rural areas, and senior sites.

Also, the food bank connects families with health, housing, and other supportive services, such as purchasing fresh produce from local farmers to then distribute to food bank participants.

Monetary donations for the Sequim Food Bank will be accepted at Blue Whole Gallery throughout March. For more about the gallery, visit bluewholegallery.com.