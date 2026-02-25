Ask the experts: Local specialists address frequently asked questions

What should I expect when touring a senior living community?

Touring a senior living community can feel overwhelming at first, but knowing what to expect and understanding common terminology can make the experience more comfortable and productive.

Most tours include a walk-through of common areas, dining spaces, and available apartments, along with a conversation about lifestyle, care needs, and pricing. You’ll have time to ask questions and get a feel for the community’s culture and routines.

Independent living

Tours of independent living focus on lifestyle. You’ll hear about apartment options, meal plans, activities, and amenities. Pricing is typically a base rent that may vary depending on apartment size and selected meal plans, with little to no personal care included.

Assisted living

In assisted living, you’ll likely hear terms like ADLs (Activities of Daily Living), which include tasks such as bathing, dressing, mobility, and medication management. Many communities use care points to assess these needs. Some facilities group care points into set “levels” of care, while others use care points to create a personalized care plan tailored to each resident. Costs are typically explained as base rent plus care points based on individual needs.

Memory care

Memory care tours emphasize safety, structure, and specialized support. Staffing and routines are designed specifically for individuals living with dementia. While care is more comprehensive, pricing is often structured similarly to assisted living, with a base rate and care costs determined by individual needs.

Above all, a tour is an opportunity to ask questions, take notes, and trust your instincts. Feeling informed and comfortable is just as important as the details.

_______________

Answer provided by Janaye Birkland, executive director, Sherwood Assisted Living, 550 W. Hendrickson Road, 360-683-3348, sherwoodassistedliving.com.

_______________

How do I decide which laser option is best for me?

Depending on skin type and concerns, laser options are abundant and can be overwhelming. Some of our resurfacing options are great for reducing pore size, texture and fine lines. Some light based lasers are great for addressing pigment, redness, vessels, sun damage, acne scarring or uneven skin tone.

Of course, if you’re looking for hair reduction or tattoo removal, there are separate lasers for that, too. Choosing the right laser option comes down to determining your goals, discussing risk factors and planning necessary downtime with your aesthetic provider. Most laser options require multiple sessions to achieve desired results, depending on aesthetic goals. Proper laser prep and aftercare are necessary for getting the most out of your treatments and maintaining your results.

____________

Answer provided by Kelly Mann, owner, Northwest Beauty & Wellness, 524 N. Fifth Ave., Ste. A, 360-504-2515, nwbeautyandwellness.com.

_______________

What is this painting worth?

One of the frequently asked questions at Blue Whole Gallery is “Can you tell us what this painting is worth? Where do we go to get it appraised?” There is always a backstory to these inquiries centering around someone downsizing to a smaller space or children trying to decide what to do with their parents’ lifetime accumulation of artwork.

These are difficult and emotional life events and having to decide what to do with all the “stuff” is overwhelming. Making matters worse, there is no one on the Peninsula who appraises artwork. And many Blue Whole Gallery artists are facing these same decisions. You can only imagine the amount of art we have in our homes!

We want to be of use to those looking for help, so we began to search for reputable appraisers in western Washington willing to work with Sequim clients by traveling here or through the internet, Zoom, and phone.

Eight appraisers were called. One actually answered the phone, three others returned calls, and four did not respond. All four of those who responded appraise art, antiques, and collectables. All of them will work with photos and are willing to give value estimates over the phone at no cost or for “low” hourly fees. If someone needs an appraisal for estate settlement, divorce, or insurance purposes there is a fee that runs from $100 to $225 per hour.

Most of these appraisers will assist clients who want to sell their art. Three of them are not brokers and will not sell pieces for clients. Those three will work with clients to get them to the appropriate auction houses, local or national, to facilitate a sale. In these cases, the appraiser’s fees are sometimes paid by the auction house. All of this is dependent on the number of pieces and the value of the pieces being offered for sale through auction.

All of them suggested a phone interview to determine the best fit for your situation. Make sure you have a pen and paper ready when you call. Each of them is willing to educate you on who they are, how they operate, and what you can expect if you choose them as your appraiser.

Blue Whole Gallery is not endorsing any of these companies but is simply sharing the information we found through our research. It’s a place to start if you are in need of help. We put this information plus more on our website at bluewholegallery.com.

Appraisalink: Mark Allread, located in Anacortes, 360-588-8995, appraisalink.com.

Asha Fine Art and Appraisals: Asha MacDonald, located in Olympia, 406-274-4117, ashafineartandappraisals.com.

Foss Appraisal Service: – Chris Foss, located in Tukwila, 206-708-7393, fossappraisal.com.

McAllister/Fossum Appraisal Services: Erin Fossum, located in Freemont (Seattle), 206-271-7966, mcallisterfossum.com.

__________

Answer provided by Blue Whole Gallery member Jolene Sanborn.