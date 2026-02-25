Celebrating young leaders: Introducing our 2026 Youth of the Year

By Mary Budke

As spring approaches, one of my favorite times of the year is just around the corner, the season when we celebrate the incredible accomplishments of our high school youth through the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year program. This prestigious program is a national leadership and recognition initiative that honors outstanding teens who exemplify academic excellence, leadership, and community service.

Participants compete at the local, state, regional, and national levels, with the opportunity to earn scholarships and national recognition. More than competition, it is a transformative experience, preparing young people to thrive and lead in a diverse and increasingly interconnected world.

It is my honor to introduce our 2026 Youth of the Year, Deo Herbelin. Deo, a seventeen-year-old senior at Sequim High School, is an extraordinary young person who demonstrates excellence in every facet of life. A proud member of our Carroll C. Kendall Club for the past eight years, Deo embraces every opportunity to grow and give back to our community.

Deo is enrolled in the Running Start program and is on track to graduate in June with a high school diploma and an Associate of Arts degree from Peninsula College. With dreams of attending college to pursue a degree in English and creative writing, these academic achievements reflect a commitment to learning and a drive to push beyond traditional expectations.

Leadership is a central part of Deo’s life. For the past two years, Deo has served as president of Keystone Club, a premier leadership program for teens. Keystone Club empowers participants to initiate community service projects, explore career opportunities, and engage meaningfully in civic life. Under Deo’s guidance, members have volunteered at Club events, fostering a culture of service, teamwork, and responsibility. Through this program, Deo has honed skills in communication and organization that will remain valuable for life.

Deo’s creativity and entrepreneurial spirit are equally impressive. Writing under the pen name Deo “Oak” Herbelin, Deo recently published a debut novel and is already writing a second book. Deo also operates a small business, GoldenOak13, creating custom trinkets inspired by the characters in these books. This work allows readers to carry a piece of these stories with them and demonstrates Deo’s ability to combine creativity with initiative.

Additionally, Deo recently wrote an original play, which premiered last year at the New Works showcase, highlighting local playwrights through Olympic Theatre Arts. These artistic accomplishments, coupled with demonstrated leadership and academic success, exemplify the well-rounded, high-achieving young people the Youth of the Year program seeks to honor.

The Youth of the Year program does more than recognize accomplishments; it nurtures a generation of leaders ready to make a difference in the world. It is a chance for teens to reflect on their personal growth, celebrate their achievements, and inspire others through their stories of perseverance. Deo’s journey reflects all these qualities, and we are proud that Deo will represent our Clubs at the state-level competition in March.

We invite the community to join us for an inspiring celebration of local youth at the annual Great Futures Breakfast, held at our Turner Unit in Port Angeles on Tuesday, March 17 at 8 a.m. This special event will include performances by our talented members and a chance to hear Deo’s story. Funds raised at the breakfast directly support core programs, which focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character and leadership development. Your support ensures that every child in our community has access to a safe, nurturing environment where they can grow and thrive. For more information and to RSVP, visit bgc-op.org.

Deo’s story is just one example of the incredible youth who attend our Clubs each day. Every child has the potential to make a lasting impact on their community, and programs like Youth of the Year help guide them on that path. As we look forward to spring, we celebrate not only Deo’s accomplishments but the spirit of leadership, creativity, and service that defines many young people on the Olympic Peninsula. With your support, we can continue to cultivate the next generation of leaders, ensuring that every child can reach their full potential.

Together, let’s celebrate Deo Herbelin and the promise of all our young people — because when we invest in them, we are investing in a brighter, stronger future for our entire community.