COMMUNITY NEWS — Feb. 25, 2026

Scholarships, grants available

The Clallam County Physicians Community Benefit Fund is accepting applications for both academic scholarships in medically related fields and medically related community grants. The scholarships and grants will be awarded this year.

The benefit fund was formed in 1995 when Regence BlueShield joined with Clallam County Physicians Service, Inc., a company formed by local physicians to provide health care coverage to Clallam County citizens.

The goal of the academic scholarship program is to provide tuition support for students in medically related fields. To be eligible, a student must be a resident of Clallam County while graduating high school and have been accepted into, or be currently enrolled and making satisfactory progress in, a fully accredited professional school in a medically related program.

The goal of the community grants is to encourage one-time medically related community projects that will benefit a broad cross-section of the community.

Applications for the academic scholarships and community grants may be obtained by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the Clallam County Physicians Community Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 3005, Port Angeles, Washington, 98362, or emailing a request for an application to walklingtrust@gmail.com. Completed applications for scholarships and grants must be submitted by Friday, June 12.

Shredding event fundraiser

Five Acre School will host a shredding event at the LeMay Mobile Shredding Truck at 651 W. Washington St. (site of the former JCPenney store) from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 21. Volunteers will be on site to help unload materials for shredding.

There is a suggested donation of $20, or more for large quantities of materials. Donations benefit the Five Acre School’s tuition assistance fund.

Located in Dungeness, Five Acre School is a nonprofit organization that provides a child-centered learning environment serving preschool through 6th grade. This fundraiser is hosted by the school’s Parents Service Organization (PSO). Find out more about the school at fiveacreschool.org.

Death Cafe March events

Death Cafés “Tea to Die For” events, sponsored by Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, are set for Monday, March 9, in Sequim and Wednesday, March 25, in Port Angeles, both from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A third monthly gathering is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Monday discussion will be held in the KSQM-FM Community Room, 609 W. Washington St., No. 17, in Sequim while the Wednesday talk will be held in VHOCC’s conference room, 829 E. Eighth St., and the Thursday gathering will be at Studio Bob, 118 ½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

The groups are free and open to all and do not require prior registration.

Death Cafe is an international movement of hosting informal gatherings for the simple purpose of discussing death. Folks come together to share what is on their minds and hearts, without a particular theme or topic other than death.

Conversations are held every second Monday in Sequim and every fourth Wednesday and third Thursday in Port Angeles.

For more information, phone VHOCC at 360-452-1511.