FAITH NEWS — Feb. 25, 2026

Rev. Julia McKenna-Blessing Nuffer will share insights from different cultures regarding the arrival of spring when she speaks on the topic “The Blessings of Spring” at Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road, at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 1.

“Rev. Julia” is an inter-denominational minister, ordained 40 years ago. She was consecrated a Kahu (Spiritual Shepherd) at the Westminster Abbey of the Pacific, Kawaiaha’o Church, where she often officiated and was a supply pastor for the United Church of Christ Conference statewide. Additionally, she founded The Ministry for Divine Harmony and Aloha Spirit Ministries. She is a Reiki master practitioner and facilitator.

One can attend the service either in person or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.